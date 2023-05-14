Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

The editor of the Irish Times has apologised for a “hoax” article published by an unknown contributor on Thursday and said that the paper had breached the trust of its readers.

The CEO of the Irish Refugee Council has said that the charity has "grave concerns" for the safety of asylum seekers sleeping rough in Dublin city.

GPs have spoken of their fear of being targeted by hackers in ransomware attacks, after learning that at least one practice falls victim on a monthly basis.

A special needs assistant has said she had no confidence that any formal complaints would be investigated ahead of her resigning from her job at a Waterford secondary school.

The state pension should be legally linked to an indicator such as the minimum wage to ensure its value isn't 'eroded', several government TDs have said.

A distraught mother wept at Dublin District Court today as she pleaded with a judge to refuse bail to her troubled daughter accused of "thrashing" her house.

INTERNATIONAL

AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. AP

#UKRAINE Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Germany a “true friend” in his country’s battle against Russia today, as his government announced that its forces had captured more than ten Russian positions on the outskirts of the frontline city of Bakhmut.

#JORDAN NEELY A crowdfunding effort supporting the man charged with manslaughter over the chokehold death of a homeless person in New York has raised more than $1.6 million (€1.4 million).

#TURKEY The polls have now closed in Turkey in a knife-edge election that could end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s grip on power after two decades.

#EUROVISION As Ukraine’s Eurovision act Tvorchi delivered a thumping bass under strobing yellow and blue lights in Liverpool last night, air raid sirens back in their hometown Ternopil were signalling the latest Russian assault.

PARTING SHOT

Niall O'Connor Niall O'Connor

Two Irish Naval vessels arrived in Cork Harbour today following a mammoth voyage from New Zealand on the back of a cargo ship.

The Lake class boats were sold by the New Zealand Government to the Irish State for €26m and transported on board the Dutch registered Happy Dynamic ship, having left Auckland one month ago.

The two vessels will serve as replacements for LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara. As part of the regeneration of the Naval Service, those two vessels and LÉ Eithne have been withdrawn from service.

Sources have said that the vessels will be lifted off the deck of the huge ship on Tuesday.