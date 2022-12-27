EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANTI-RECYCLE Soft plastic is being collected but almost all burned in Irish kilns or recycled abroad, a Noteworthy investigation has found.

Advertisement

2. #COLLISION An investigation is underway into the fatal road collision which claimed the lives of three people in Tyrone yesterday.

3. #US FREEZE Temperatures were expected to moderate across the eastern and midwest United States today, after days of freezing weather from “the blizzard of the century” left at least 49 dead and caused Christmas travel chaos.

4. #NEW HOME OF THE BLACK STUFF Property developer, Ballymore has secured planning permission for a new HQ for Guinness owner, Diageo in Dublin.

5. #MILD AND RAINY Met Éireann has forecast outbreaks of rain over the next several days, with mild temperatures staying constant throughout.