Investigation underway over fatal road collision in Tyrone

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AN INVESTIGATION IS underway into the fatal road collision that occurred in Tyrone yesterday.
Three adults were killed and four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital.
Specialist investigators from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation into the incident.
The PSNI are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or other information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22 or to make a report online.
In a statement, Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon Road area shortly after 3.30pm.
“The drivers of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, tragically died as a result of the collision along with a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
“Four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital, where they remain.
“The road remains closed.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS