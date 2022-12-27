Advertisement

Tuesday 27 December 2022 Dublin: 10°C
# Cookstown
Investigation underway over fatal road collision in Tyrone
Three adults were killed and four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital.
33 minutes ago

AN INVESTIGATION IS underway into the fatal road collision that occurred in Tyrone yesterday.

Three adults were killed and four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital.

Specialist investigators from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit have commenced an investigation into the incident.

The PSNI are asking anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage or other information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 26/12/22 or to make a report online.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a two-vehicle collision in the Dungannon Road area shortly after 3.30pm.

“The drivers of the vehicles, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s, tragically died as a result of the collision along with a woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

“Four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital, where they remain.

“The road remains closed.”

