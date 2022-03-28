#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Monday 28 March 2022
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Monday 28 Mar 2022, 4:53 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the country would consider declaring neutrality, while the Kremlin has claimed to be “alarmed” by US President Joe Biden’s recent comments. For all the latest update take a look at our liveblog.

2. #COURT A man described as being “at the head of” the Kinahan backed crime group smuggling cocaine and cannabis into the UK hidden inside items of machinery has been jailed for 21 years.

3. #TERRORISM Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has vowed not be intimidated following an overnight attack on his constituency office.

4. #COVID-19 The rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations suggest Ireland is “entering” rather than “exiting” a new stage of the pandemic, according to the head of the HSE.

5. #CORK A 42-year-old man has appeared before Cork District Court charged in connection with the murder of his younger brother and the attempted murder of his 75-year-old father in Carrigaline, Co Cork over the weekend.

Niall O'Connor
