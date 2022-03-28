Man charged in relation to death of Shane Murphy in Cork over the weekend

A MAN IS due in court this morning charged in relation to the death of Shane Murphy, who died in a stabbing incident over the weekend.

Murphy, 27, died after sustaining an apparent stab wound to his chest at a property in the Seaview Avenue area Carrigaline on Saturday.

A third man, aged in his 70s, was also hospitalised with serious stab wounds. His injuries have been described as non-life threatening by Gardaí.

Gardaí arrested a 42-year-old man following the incident. He has since been charged and will appear before Cork District Court this morning.

