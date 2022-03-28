#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 0°C Monday 28 March 2022
Man charged in relation to death of Shane Murphy in Cork over the weekend

Mr Murphy died after he suffered appearent stab wounds.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 28 Mar 2022, 7:40 AM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IS due in court this morning charged in relation to the death of Shane Murphy, who died in a stabbing incident over the weekend. 

Murphy, 27, died after sustaining an apparent stab wound to his chest at a property in the Seaview Avenue area Carrigaline on Saturday.

A third man, aged in his 70s, was also hospitalised with serious stab wounds. His injuries have been described as non-life threatening by Gardaí. 

Gardaí arrested a 42-year-old man following the incident. He has since been charged and will appear before Cork District Court this morning. 

Comments closed for legal reasons. 

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

