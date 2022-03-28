#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 March 2022
HERE ARE THE latest developments on the war in Ukraine ahead of talks between both sides in the conflict:

  • Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will resume face-to-face peace talks today.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the country would consider declaring neutrality.
  • France, Greece and Turkey are hoping to launch a “humanitarian operation” to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol within days.
  • The UN estimates that at least 1,100 civilians have died and more than 10 million have been displaced.
  • The head of Ukraine’s Lugansk separatist region has indicated it may hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia.

Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine Lyudmyla Denisova has stated that 143 children have been killed and 216 injured since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

The total tally may be higher as heavy fighting prevents access to some areas, the Kyiv Independent reports. 

 

Peace talks

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia are resuming face-to-face talks soon to try to chart a path to peace.

The talks, which are being held in Turkey, come as the two sides face a near-stalemate as Russia faces greater losses than it anticipated.

Read more about the talks here on The Journal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine could hold a referendum on neutrality and agreeing to stay out of Nato after Russian troops pull out of the country.

Speaking to independent Russian journalists, Zelenskyy said that a vote could take place within a few months after troops leave.

Russia quickly banned the interview from being published through communications regulator Roskomnadzor, which said action could be taken against outlets that took part, including “those that are foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents”.

In response, Zelenskyy called Moscow afraid of a short conversation with journalists.

“It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic,” he said, according to the Ukrainian news agency RBK Ukraina.

russia-ukraine-war Source: AP/PA Images

Good morning all. Lauren Boland here. It's Monday morning and we'll be bringing you all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine as they happen.

Lauren Boland
