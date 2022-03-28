Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Here are all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine as they happen.
HERE ARE THE latest developments on the war in Ukraine ahead of talks between both sides in the conflict:
Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine Lyudmyla Denisova has stated that 143 children have been killed and 216 injured since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.
The total tally may be higher as heavy fighting prevents access to some areas, the Kyiv Independent reports.
Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia are resuming face-to-face talks soon to try to chart a path to peace.
The talks, which are being held in Turkey, come as the two sides face a near-stalemate as Russia faces greater losses than it anticipated.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine could hold a referendum on neutrality and agreeing to stay out of Nato after Russian troops pull out of the country.
Speaking to independent Russian journalists, Zelenskyy said that a vote could take place within a few months after troops leave.
Russia quickly banned the interview from being published through communications regulator Roskomnadzor, which said action could be taken against outlets that took part, including “those that are foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents”.
In response, Zelenskyy called Moscow afraid of a short conversation with journalists.
“It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic,” he said, according to the Ukrainian news agency RBK Ukraina.
Good morning all. Lauren Boland here. It's Monday morning and we'll be bringing you all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine as they happen.
Here’s a quick round-up at where things stand right now:
