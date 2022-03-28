27 mins ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine could hold a referendum on neutrality and agreeing to stay out of Nato after Russian troops pull out of the country.

Speaking to independent Russian journalists, Zelenskyy said that a vote could take place within a few months after troops leave.

Russia quickly banned the interview from being published through communications regulator Roskomnadzor, which said action could be taken against outlets that took part, including “those that are foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents”.

In response, Zelenskyy called Moscow afraid of a short conversation with journalists.

“It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic,” he said, according to the Ukrainian news agency RBK Ukraina.

Source: AP/PA Images