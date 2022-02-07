The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #POST OFFICES The Department of Social Protection has been criticised for changing how people receive unemployment payments back to being done in person instead of online.

2. #CORONAVIRUS Public health officials have reported an additional 3,975 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today, along with 4,478 positive antigen tests.

3. #COURT The Special Criminal Court has jailed Jim Mansfield Jnr for 18 months after he was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Advertisement

4. #RUSSIA Diplomatic leaders from various countries are meeting in Russia, the US and Ukraine today to try to avert a Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine.

5 #ST PATRICK’S DAY The St Patrick’s Day parade will return to Dublin this March for the first time in two years.