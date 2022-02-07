The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #POST OFFICES The Department of Social Protection has been criticised for changing how people receive unemployment payments back to being done in person instead of online.
2. #CORONAVIRUS Public health officials have reported an additional 3,975 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today, along with 4,478 positive antigen tests.
3. #COURT The Special Criminal Court has jailed Jim Mansfield Jnr for 18 months after he was found guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
4. #RUSSIA Diplomatic leaders from various countries are meeting in Russia, the US and Ukraine today to try to avert a Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine.
5 #ST PATRICK’S DAY The St Patrick’s Day parade will return to Dublin this March for the first time in two years.
