The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TIPPERARY The south Tipperary community of Cloneen is in disbelief after the bodies of an elderly man and woman were found, having previously lain undiscovered since at least last year.

2. #VACCINES Niac is considering whether people under the age of 65 should be invited to receive another booster vaccine against Covid-19.

3. #UKRAINE WAR Russia has warned Lithuania of “serious” consequences over its restriction of rail traffic to the Kaliningrad exclave, a Russian territory between Poland and Lithuania.

4. #GAS EU Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness said energy rationing may “be a reality” due to reduced gas supplies delivered from Russia in the coming months.

5. #TWITTER The Twitter board unanimously recommended that shareholders approve the proposed €41.6 billion sale of the company to Elon Musk.