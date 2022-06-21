#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 21 June 2022
Advertisement

Mairead McGuinness: EU energy rationing 'could be a reality' due to reduced Russian gas supply

Gas supplies to Italy, Germany, Poland and Bulgaria have already reduced.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 21 Jun 2022, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 5,194 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5795798
European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness
Image: Sam Boal
European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness
European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness
Image: Sam Boal

Tadgh McNally reports from the European Commission in Brussels:

EU COMMISSIONER MAIREAD McGuinness has said energy rationing may “be a reality” due to reduced gas supplies from Russia being delivered in the coming months.

Russian gas supplies to European countries like Germany and Italy have been reduced in recent days, while earlier this year gas supplies were cut to both Poland and Bulgaria.

Speaking in Brussels this afternoon, McGuinness, the Commissioner for financial services, warned that while the European Commission will try to avoid any kind of fuel and energy rationing, such measures may be necessary.

“Yesterday in Germany, the German Minister said we may need to look at energy rationing,” she said. “That could be a reality. It’s something we’ll try to avoid.”

McGuinness also said that the Commission is already taking measures to address energy insecurity within the EU, with measures like joint-purchasing of gas and securing sources of gas from other countries.

“We’re trying to tackle our energy insecurity by storage, by joint purchase, by making sure that we have connections elsewhere,” she said.

“The US are going to send more gas as we try to wean away [from Russian gas].”

Additionally, McGuinness said that introducing more sources of renewable energy would help energy security in the long run.

“We’re urging member states to ramp up investments in renewables, facilitating that by a better system of permitting or licensing that doesn’t delay projects, [which] is hugely important as well,” she said.

It doesn’t answer the question of ‘I’ve got somebody today who has a problem with paying for energy’ but I think that has to be addressed to through social welfare.

Asked whether or not the Commission would do more to tackle energy insecurity, McGuinness said that while she wouldn’t speculate on new measures, the Commission would continue to assess the situation.

“We will watch carefully what’s happening both in the real world and the financial world to see do we need to do more in particular areas.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, a source within the Commission said that additional measures to help tackle the rising cost of energy were being examined.

McGuinness said that Ireland had faced energy security issues even before the war began in Ukraine, with concerns about winter blackouts being raised in mid-2021.

Due to this, the Government sought planning permission to build two new emergency power generators in Huntstown earlier this year.

“I think Ireland has particular issues to address when it comes to the energy supply, but I dare say the ministers on that are working on it. No less than any other countries,” McGuinness said.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie