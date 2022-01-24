#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Monday 24 Jan 2022, 4:55 PM
26 minutes ago 671 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5663448
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #RUSSIAN NAVY Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that Russian missile tests in international waters off the Irish coast are allowed but “not welcome”.

2. #COURT The trial of Lisa Smith is set to go ahead after the Special Criminal Court rejected an application for the charges against her to be dismissed.

3. #COVID-19 The head of the World Health Organization warned that it is dangerous to think Omicron is the last Covid-19 variant or that we are “in the endgame”.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND Parachute regiment flags appeared in areas of Co Derry this morning ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, prompting condemnation from local councillors. 

5. #ACTIVE TRAVEL Local authorities have been allocated €289 million this year to spend on walking and cycling infrastructure to encourage sustainable transport. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie