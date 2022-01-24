The 5 at 5: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #RUSSIAN NAVY Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that Russian missile tests in international waters off the Irish coast are allowed but “not welcome”.
2. #COURT The trial of Lisa Smith is set to go ahead after the Special Criminal Court rejected an application for the charges against her to be dismissed.
3. #COVID-19 The head of the World Health Organization warned that it is dangerous to think Omicron is the last Covid-19 variant or that we are “in the endgame”.
4. #NORTHERN IRELAND Parachute regiment flags appeared in areas of Co Derry this morning ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, prompting condemnation from local councillors.
5. #ACTIVE TRAVEL Local authorities have been allocated €289 million this year to spend on walking and cycling infrastructure to encourage sustainable transport.
