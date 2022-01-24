The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RUSSIAN NAVY Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that Russian missile tests in international waters off the Irish coast are allowed but “not welcome”.

2. #COURT The trial of Lisa Smith is set to go ahead after the Special Criminal Court rejected an application for the charges against her to be dismissed.

3. #COVID-19 The head of the World Health Organization warned that it is dangerous to think Omicron is the last Covid-19 variant or that we are “in the endgame”.

Advertisement

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND Parachute regiment flags appeared in areas of Co Derry this morning ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, prompting condemnation from local councillors.

5. #ACTIVE TRAVEL Local authorities have been allocated €289 million this year to spend on walking and cycling infrastructure to encourage sustainable transport.