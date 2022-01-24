#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Monday 24 January 2022
Parachute Regiment flags appear in Derry ahead of 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said the flags are “a deliberate attempt to stir up tensions and hurt families”.

By Jane Moore Monday 24 Jan 2022, 12:19 PM
PARACHUTE REGIMENT FLAGS have appeared in areas in Co Derry ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

A number of tweets on social media appeared to show flags in the Newbuildings and Drumahoe areas of Co Derry.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson said the erection of the flags has caused “huge upset” and has called for their removal.

“Given this British regiment’s brutal history in Derry, this is a deliberate attempt to stir up tensions and hurt families ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the murder of 14 civilians by the British Army in Derry,” she said.

“I have stood with those families in recent days. They are steadfast, courageous and determined in their campaign for truth and justice for their loved ones.

“I am calling on all political parties and community leaders to condemn the erecting of these flags and to use their influence to have them removed immediately.”

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has also condemned the flags. “These flags were put up with the intention of causing hurt,” she said in a tweet.

Given the timing, just ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, there is no other way of interpreting this. It is cruel and utterly unacceptable. There is no room for this in our city.

On 30 January 1972, 14 people taking part in a civil rights demonstration in the Bogside area of Derry were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire.

13 people were killed outright, while another man died four months later from his injuries.

In 2020, an internal review of the Public Prosecution Service’s (PPS) decisions not to prosecute 15 soldiers reported in connection with the events of Bloody Sunday resulted in those decisions being upheld.

A number of events, organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust, are due to take place in Derry this Sunday to mark the anniversary of the atrocity.

The families of those killed will gather for a walk of remembrance that morning, which will be followed by a memorial service and wreath laying ceremony at the Bloody Sunday Monument at 11am.

President Michael D Higgins will also deliver a recorded message to the families during a special commemorative event, Beyond the Silence, at 4pm in Guildhall Square. The event will be livestreamed. 

Jane Moore
