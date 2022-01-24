Lisa Smith: Judges reject call to dismiss charges - trial starts tomorrow

THE TRIAL OF Lisa Smith, a former Defence Forces member accused of membership of Islamic State, will go ahead after the Special Criminal Court rejected an application to have the charges against her dismissed.

Following hearings last week in which Ms Smith’s lawyers argued there was insufficient evidence to put her on trial, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding in the three-judge, non-jury court, delivered his judgement this morning.

The application was made under the Criminal Justice Act 1999 which prohibits reporting of the evidence heard and arguments made during the hearing.

Having delivered the court’s judgement Mr Justice Hunt said the trial will open tomorrow.

Ms Smith (39), from Dundalk, Co Louth is charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between 28 October, 2015 and 1 December, 2019.

She is also charged under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on 6 May, 2015.