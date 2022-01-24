#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Lisa Smith: Judges reject call to dismiss charges - trial starts tomorrow

Smith is charged with alleged offences associated with membership of Islamic State.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 24 Jan 2022, 11:40 AM
1 hour ago 3,562 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5663198
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THE TRIAL OF Lisa Smith, a former Defence Forces member accused of membership of Islamic State, will go ahead after the Special Criminal Court rejected an application to have the charges against her dismissed.

Following hearings last week in which Ms Smith’s lawyers argued there was insufficient evidence to put her on trial, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding in the three-judge, non-jury court, delivered his judgement this morning.

The application was made under the Criminal Justice Act 1999 which prohibits reporting of the evidence heard and arguments made during the hearing.

Having delivered the court’s judgement Mr Justice Hunt said the trial will open tomorrow.

Ms Smith (39), from Dundalk, Co Louth is charged with an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005 for being a member of unlawful terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between 28 October, 2015 and 1 December, 2019.

She is also charged under the same legislation for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on 6 May, 2015.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie