The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #MICHAELA MCAREAVEY Two men apologised after a video emerged on social media appearing to show a group of people in an Orange Hall in Northern Ireland singing a song that mocks the murder of Michaela McAreavey in 2011.
2. #UKRAINE The Taoiseach promised to push for progress on Ukraine’s application to join the EU at a leaders’ summit later this month while Russian violence continues on the 100th day of the invasion.
3. #PLASTIC WASTE Plastic waste will exceed one billion tonnes annually by 2060 if current trends continue, according to the OECD – three times the 2019 level.
4. #HOUSING The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) discretion rate is to rise to 35% from next month.
5. #US President Joe Biden appealed for US lawmakers to pass tougher gun control legislation in light of frequent mass shootings.
