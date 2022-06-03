'Deeply hurtful': NI politicians condemn video of men mocking Michaela McAreavey's murder

A VIDEO APPEARING to show people in an Orange Hall singing about the murder of Michaela McAreavey has caused anger and been condemned by politicians in the North.

McAreavey, the daughter of GAA manager Mickey Harte, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius while on honeymoon on 10 January, 2011.

The teacher, who had married husband John McAreavey ten days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering her.

The song, which appears to be sung in an Orange Hall, contains the words “went to Mauritius on her honeymoon”.

Advertisement

It also contains the line, “went to the room to get a wee treat”, and references John McAreavey.

Political representatives from across the political divide have expressed anger over the video since it was shared on social media last night.

Maolíosa Mc Hugh, a Sinn Féin MLA for West Tyrone, said he was “absolutely disgusted” and added that he would be “bringing this to the attention of the PSNI”.

The SDLP’s Patsy McGlone, an MLA for Mid-Ulster, said the video is “about as base in humanity as you can go”, while his party colleague, councillor Malachy Quinn, labelled it “reprehensible” and said all “those involved should be bloody ashamed”.

Kate Nicholl, an Alliance MLA for South Belfast, said she was shocked by the “hatred displayed in the video of men singing and laughing about the horrific murder of a young woman”.

She has also reported the incident to the PSNI and called on Mervyn Gibson, the Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, to take action.

Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh/South Tyrone, Michelle Gildernew, tweeted: “A beautiful young woman was murdered on honeymoon and this is how loyalists “celebrate” the Queen’s jubilee.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Unionist politicians have also condemned the video.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has called the video “vile” and said it is “plain wrong and is deeply hurtful to the family of Michaela McAreavey”.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie also labelled it “abhorrent, disgusting and shameful”, while his party colleague Robbie Butler MLA said he could “only imagine what this does to her poor family”.

TUV leader Jim Allister added: “The video glorying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour.”

The PSNI and the Grade Orange Lodge of Ireland has been approached for comment.