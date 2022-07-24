Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 24 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 24 Jul 2022, 7:49 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

_17A9614 PBY-5A CATALINA performing during the 15th annual Bray Air Display today. Source: Joe Keogh

IRELAND

  • The commission for regulating electricity has warned the risk to security of supply of power in Ireland is “acute” amid fears of significant outages.
  • There were major DART delays outside Bray today after passengers on stalled trains forced the doors open, complaining of the heat inside the carriages. 
  • Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he hopes the detailed greenhouse gas emissions limits for specific sectors will be finalised by next week. 
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road crash in Kerry.
  • Stormont has been urged to activate an emergency payment scheme following flooding in Northern Ireland.
  • New regulations will give stronger rights to artists when their works are resold.
  • Kerry are bringing Sam back to the Kingdom following their All-Ireland victory.

featureimage Firefighters battling California wildfires. Source: PA

WORLD

#WILDFIRES: Firefighters in a number of countries including Greece and the US have continued to battle intense wildfires this weekend amid heatwaves.

#UKRAINE: Russian officials have insisted that an air strike on Odesa – less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from the port – had hit only military targets. Meanwhile, North Korea has accused the US of biological warfare in Ukraine,

#ITALY: More than 1,000 migrants arrived in Italy within hours today, while hundreds more were rescued by humanitarian vessels.

#JAPAN: Residents of the main southern island of Kyushu were ordered to evacuate after a volcano erupted. 

PARTING SHOT

As the devastating war in Ukraine continues, The New York Times has done a deep dive into the siege at Azovstal, a battle that shaped the war. 

Michelle Hennessy
