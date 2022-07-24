Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#WILDFIRES: Firefighters in a number of countries including Greece and the US have continued to battle intense wildfires this weekend amid heatwaves.
#UKRAINE: Russian officials have insisted that an air strike on Odesa – less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from the port – had hit only military targets. Meanwhile, North Korea has accused the US of biological warfare in Ukraine,
#ITALY: More than 1,000 migrants arrived in Italy within hours today, while hundreds more were rescued by humanitarian vessels.
#JAPAN: Residents of the main southern island of Kyushu were ordered to evacuate after a volcano erupted.
As the devastating war in Ukraine continues, The New York Times has done a deep dive into the siege at Azovstal, a battle that shaped the war.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS