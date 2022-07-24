Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

PBY-5A CATALINA performing during the 15th annual Bray Air Display today. Source: Joe Keogh

IRELAND

Firefighters battling California wildfires. Source: PA

WORLD

#WILDFIRES: Firefighters in a number of countries including Greece and the US have continued to battle intense wildfires this weekend amid heatwaves.

#UKRAINE: Russian officials have insisted that an air strike on Odesa – less than a day after Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on resuming grain shipments from the port – had hit only military targets. Meanwhile, North Korea has accused the US of biological warfare in Ukraine,

#ITALY: More than 1,000 migrants arrived in Italy within hours today, while hundreds more were rescued by humanitarian vessels.

#JAPAN: Residents of the main southern island of Kyushu were ordered to evacuate after a volcano erupted.

PARTING SHOT

As the devastating war in Ukraine continues, The New York Times has done a deep dive into the siege at Azovstal, a battle that shaped the war.