This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 18 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NI Executive given extra €57.5 million to tackle Covid-19 as further 17 people die in North

A total of 193 deaths relating to Covid-19 now been recorded in Northern Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 18 Apr 2020, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 4,397 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077990
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images

THE UK GOVERNMENT has pledged a further £50 million (around €57.5 million) of funding to support the Northern Ireland Executive’s bid to tackle coronavirus.

This takes the total funding the UK government has made available to Stormont to almost £1.2 billion (around €1.38 billion).

“From the outset of this coronavirus crisis, the UK government has committed to doing whatever it takes to support the devolved administrations in their fight to defeat this virus,” Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said.

“The additional £50 million for the Northern Ireland Executive announced today will help bolster vital public services as they respond to the challenges of Coronavirus.

“Today’s funding, in addition to the support offered to people and businesses across Northern Ireland through UK-wide initiatives, reinforces our commitment to ensuring that everyone in Northern Ireland is able to access the resources and support they need at this incredibly challenging time.”

It was confirmed this afternoon that a further 17 people in Northern Ireland have died in hospital settings after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past day. This brings the total number of confirmed deaths in hospital settings in the North to 193.

The Public Health Agency also confirmed that a further 148 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases there to 2,486. 

The UK’s official Covid-19 death toll today surpassed 15,000 after a total of 888 new fatalities were confirmed. 

Includes reporting by Press Association

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie