#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 10 February 2021
Advertisement

NI Protocol ‘only way to protect the Good Friday Agreement’, EU official says

Maros Sefcovic made the remarks in a letter to UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 9:40 PM
37 minutes ago 1,443 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5351350
File image of EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
Image: PA
File image of EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
File image of EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
Image: PA

THE NORTHERN IRELAND Protocol is the only way to protect the Good Friday Agreement, the vice-president of the European Commission has said.

Maros Sefcovic expressed concerns over “teething problems” over the implementation of the protocol but said it was now “our mutually agreed legal obligation”.

He made the remarks in a letter to UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove today.

It comes amid tensions after the brief triggering by the bloc of Article 16, with particular ire among unionists in Northern Ireland who are calling for it to be ditched.

Article 16 overrides part of the protocol which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland, and was intended as an emergency measure only.

Unionists regard it as a border in the Irish Sea separating Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

DUP MLA Edwin Poots responded to the letter on Twitter commenting that the EU “seem determined to continue to drive a wrecking ball into the NI economy”.

“It is particularly hard on small business and consumers many with low disposable income,” he tweeted.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen earlier apologised for “mistakes” that led to the triggering.

However, Sefcovic has made it clear in his letter that the commission regards the protocol as the only way forward.

Related Read

04.02.21 Arlene Foster calls Simon Coveney 'tone deaf to unionist concerns' as talks start over NI Protocol

“The protocol is the solution agreed by the UK and the EU to these challenges: it is the only way to protect the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement, preserving peace and stability and avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland,” he wrote.

“It is designed to ensure clarity and predictability for people and businesses, while minimising the disruption inevitably caused by the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union. It is a balanced outcome after years of difficult negotiations and is now our mutually agreed legal obligation.

“I therefore agree that our shared objective is to work tirelessly in order to make the protocol work. It requires full and faithful implementation by both parties.

“The Union’s commitment to the objectives of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, as a cornerstone of both the Withdrawal Agreement and the relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom, is unwavering.”

Sefcovic set out concerns over the implementation of the protocol, writing that Border Control Posts (BCPs) are not yet fully operational and official controls not performed in compliance with the Withdrawal Agreement protocol and European Union rules.

He also said the UK has “not yet fulfilled its obligation” to provide real-time access to all its IT systems, in particular access to key customs IT systems.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, he wrote, he is convinced these are “teething problems, for which we should be able to find swift solutions”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie