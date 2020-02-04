This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 7:49 AM
15 minutes ago 646 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4991469
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Naumov
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitry Naumov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020: Sinn Féin is on top and has overtaken Fianna Fáil according to the latest opinion poll.

2. #HOUSING: As part of TheJournal.ie‘s audit on the important issues, we asked the parties where they stand on housing and homelessness. All promise measures to build tens of thousands of houses in the coming years. 

3. #TUI: Secondary school teachers are striking today over some teachers being put on a lower pay scale than the rest of their colleagues.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: The death toll has risen above 400 as China admits “shortcomings and difficulties” in its coronavirus response

5. #BANKS: AIB has said it’s setting aside €300 million in redress for “previously identified” tracker mortgage victims

6. #MISINFORMATION: Youtube has said it will remove election-related videos that are “manipulated” to mislead voters.

7. #HAWKINS HOUSE: The Department of Health increased spending on security at its empty former headquarters at Hawkins House amid concerns the building could be occupied by homelessness protesters. 

8. #IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: The Democrats and White House lawyers wrapped up their closing arguments at the Trump impeachment trial yesterday, with the president’s acquittal all but assured.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie