The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GE2020: Sinn Féin is on top and has overtaken Fianna Fáil according to the latest opinion poll.

2. #HOUSING: As part of TheJournal.ie‘s audit on the important issues, we asked the parties where they stand on housing and homelessness. All promise measures to build tens of thousands of houses in the coming years.

3. #TUI: Secondary school teachers are striking today over some teachers being put on a lower pay scale than the rest of their colleagues.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: The death toll has risen above 400 as China admits “shortcomings and difficulties” in its coronavirus response.

5. #BANKS: AIB has said it’s setting aside €300 million in redress for “previously identified” tracker mortgage victims.

6. #MISINFORMATION: Youtube has said it will remove election-related videos that are “manipulated” to mislead voters.

7. #HAWKINS HOUSE: The Department of Health increased spending on security at its empty former headquarters at Hawkins House amid concerns the building could be occupied by homelessness protesters.

8. #IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: The Democrats and White House lawyers wrapped up their closing arguments at the Trump impeachment trial yesterday, with the president’s acquittal all but assured.

