The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GANGLAND FEUDS: A drop in demand for cocaine and a switch to cannabis – how the crisis is affecting drug crime in Ireland.

2. #LOUTH: Two vehicles were set alight at a garda station to hinder the response as two ATMs were stolen in Dundalk.

3. #NOT FOR ME: US President Donald Trump announced new guidelines for all Americans to wear face masks in public… but he said he won’t wear one himself.

4. #LABOUR: Alan Kelly was confirmed as the new leader of the Labour party late last night.

5. #CORONAVIRUS: The total number of deaths from the virus in Ireland has climbed to 120, with another 424 new cases confirmed yesterday evening.

6. #SEANAD: All of the seats – with the exception of the Taoiseach’s 11 nominees – have been filled in the 26th Seanad.

7. #THE OTHER LABOUR: The UK Labour party is set to announce its new leader today, with Keir Starmer the favourite to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

8. #BNEI BRAK: Israel has sent the army to an ultra-Orthodox city over the coronavirus outbreak.

9. #SATURDAY SERVING: Master pastry chef Shane Smith has shared his Covid-19 isolation tips and recipes with TheJournal.ie.