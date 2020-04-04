This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 4 April, 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s a round up of this morning’s main stories.

By Sean Murray Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 8:45 AM
15 hours ago 18,561 Views 3 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR
Image: Shutterstock/YKTR

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GANGLAND FEUDS: A drop in demand for cocaine and a switch to cannabis – how the crisis is affecting drug crime in Ireland.

2. #LOUTH: Two vehicles were set alight at a garda station to hinder the response as two ATMs were stolen in Dundalk.

3. #NOT FOR ME: US President Donald Trump announced new guidelines for all Americans to wear face masks in public… but he said he won’t wear one himself.

4. #LABOUR: Alan Kelly was confirmed as the new leader of the Labour party late last night.

5. #CORONAVIRUS: The total number of deaths from the virus in Ireland has climbed to 120, with another 424 new cases confirmed yesterday evening.

6. #SEANAD: All of the seats – with the exception of the Taoiseach’s 11 nominees – have been filled in the 26th Seanad.

7. #THE OTHER LABOUR: The UK Labour party is set to announce its new leader today, with Keir Starmer the favourite to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

8. #BNEI BRAK: Israel has sent the army to an ultra-Orthodox city over the coronavirus outbreak.

9. #SATURDAY SERVING: Master pastry chef Shane Smith has shared his Covid-19 isolation tips and recipes with TheJournal.ie.

