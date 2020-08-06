The 9 at 9: Thursday

Updated 14 minutes ago
1. #SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIALS: A long-awaited report has said that legal counsel for victims in rape case risks “upsetting the balance” of trials.
2. #SUPPORT: Emergency aid has arrived in Beirut as the city reels from Tuesday’s massive explosion.
3. #MISINFORMATION: Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have taken action against Trump misinformation online.
4. #KENILWORTH MOTORS: Another Dublin 6 co-living development has been labelled “totally incompatible” in the age of Covid.
5. #CARING FOR CARERS: Part three of an investigation from Noteworthy today highlights how Ireland is behind the curve on home care regulation.
6. #GRACE MILLANE: A man jailed for the murder of a British backpacker in New Zealand has appealed against his conviction.
7. #SWITCHED OFF: Germany is planning to ban spotlights to save insects.
8. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie today, the International Committee of the Red Cross has said that – on the 75th anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki – now is the time to wipe out nuclear weapons for good.
9. #JAKE PAUL: Heavily armed FBI agents have searched the home of YouTube star Jake Paul.
