The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIALS: A long-awaited report has said that legal counsel for victims in rape case risks “upsetting the balance” of trials.

2. #SUPPORT: Emergency aid has arrived in Beirut as the city reels from Tuesday’s massive explosion.

3. #MISINFORMATION: Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have taken action against Trump misinformation online.

4. #KENILWORTH MOTORS: Another Dublin 6 co-living development has been labelled “totally incompatible” in the age of Covid.

5. #CARING FOR CARERS: Part three of an investigation from Noteworthy today highlights how Ireland is behind the curve on home care regulation.

6. #GRACE MILLANE: A man jailed for the murder of a British backpacker in New Zealand has appealed against his conviction.

7. #SWITCHED OFF: Germany is planning to ban spotlights to save insects.

8. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie today, the International Committee of the Red Cross has said that – on the 75th anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki – now is the time to wipe out nuclear weapons for good.

9. #JAKE PAUL: Heavily armed FBI agents have searched the home of YouTube star Jake Paul.