Thursday 6 August, 2020
The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIALS: A long-awaited report has said that legal counsel for victims in rape case risks “upsetting the balance” of trials

2. #SUPPORT: Emergency aid has arrived in Beirut as the city reels from Tuesday’s massive explosion. 

3. #MISINFORMATION: Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have taken action against Trump misinformation online

4. #KENILWORTH MOTORS: Another Dublin 6 co-living development has been labelled “totally incompatible” in the age of Covid

5. #CARING FOR CARERS: Part three of an investigation from Noteworthy today highlights how Ireland is behind the curve on home care regulation

6. #GRACE MILLANE: A man jailed for the murder of a British backpacker in New Zealand has appealed against his conviction

7. #SWITCHED OFF: Germany is planning to ban spotlights to save insects

8. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie today, the International Committee of the Red Cross has said that – on the 75th anniversaries of Hiroshima and Nagasaki – now is the time to wipe out nuclear weapons for good

9. #JAKE PAUL: Heavily armed FBI agents have searched the home of YouTube star Jake Paul

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

