Monday 2 November 2020
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 2 Nov 2020, 9:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures
Image: Shutterstock/HandmadePictures

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NOT BEST PRACTICE: The former head of the NAGP has said that it was “wrong” for his organisation not to have access to the GP contract, as Leo Varadkar prepares to address the Dáil regarding the controversy.

2. #CENTENARY: Major funding for the centenary of Northern Ireland is set to be announced, as local politicians push for greater role in the planning.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: Ryanair has said its “hugely challenging” period will continue as it posted a €197 million loss for the first half of 2020.

4. #TRIBUTES: Veteran journalist and Middle East correspondent Robert Fisk has died aged 74.

5. #A FINE TIME: Just under €500,000 was collected in fare evasion fines on public transport during the pandemic.

6. #REINVENTION: Nigel Farage is rebranding the Brexit party into an anti-lockdown party.

7. #OPINION: Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan, writing in TheJournal.ie today, has said Ireland has a unique opportunity to defend democracy in Belarus when it takes its seat on the UN Security Council in January.

8. #LONDON: A verdict is due in Johnny Depp’s case against the Sun publisher today.

9. #IDA: More than 260 dentists are no longer providing services to medical card holders after leaving a scheme

