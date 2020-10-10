The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #BUDGET 2021: Here’s what we can expect from Budget 2021 ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.
2. #COSTS: International students in Ireland are facing a hike in health insurance costs.
3. #FINES: A graduated system of fines are to be drafted for breaking Covid-19 rules.
4. #AND IT’S LIVE: A support package worth millions for live gigs and the music industry will form part of Budget 2021.
5. #CONFLICT: Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed a ceasefire after almost two weeks of fierce clashes.
6. #IT’S OFF: The second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been cancelled.
7. #JUSTICE MINISTER: There have been eight deaths in prison custody to date this year.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #DATA PRIVACY: Irish websites had six months to fully comply with cookie regulations. What happens now?
9. #GIVE IT A GO: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, chef Shane Rigney shares a recipe to help you get fit and healthy this winter.
COMMENTS