Saturday 10 October 2020
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Saturday 10 Oct 2020, 8:50 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov
Image: Shutterstock/Ilja Generalov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BUDGET 2021: Here’s what we can expect from Budget 2021 ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.

2. #COSTS: International students in Ireland are facing a hike in health insurance costs.

3. #FINES: A graduated system of fines are to be drafted for breaking Covid-19 rules.

4. #AND IT’S LIVE: A support package worth millions for live gigs and the music industry will form part of Budget 2021.

5. #CONFLICT: Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed a ceasefire after almost two weeks of fierce clashes.

6. #IT’S OFF: The second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has been cancelled.

7. #JUSTICE MINISTER: There have been eight deaths in prison custody to date this year.

8. #DATA PRIVACY: Irish websites had six months to fully comply with cookie regulations. What happens now?

9. #GIVE IT A GO: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, chef Shane Rigney shares a recipe to help you get fit and healthy this winter.

Sean Murray

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

