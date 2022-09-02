Fares on Nitelink bus services in Dublin to be reduced from tonight

TRANSPORT FOR IRELAND (TFI) has announced that fares on all 13 Nitelink bus services across Dublin will be reduced from tonight.

TFI said demand for late-night transport is increasing as the night-time economy grows post-Covid and the move is aimed at “making it easier for people to get home affordably by significantly reducing what they have to pay now on their Nitelink”.

Leap fares are being reduced by 33% while cash fares are being reduced by 43%.

The new fares are:

Adult: €2.40 using a Leap Card or €3 in cash

€2.40 using a Leap Card or €3 in cash Student/Young adult (aged 19-23): €1.20 using a Leap Card or €3 in cash

€1.20 using a Leap Card or €3 in cash Child: €1 using a Leap Card or €1.30 in cash

Thirteen Nitelink services run Dublin City Centre on Friday and Saturday evenings. There are also eight 24-hour bus services which run throughout the week and TFI said “many more” are planned to be introduced as the BusConnects network rolls out.

The Nitelink fare reduction comes after a wider reduction of 20% in bus fares. This cut is likely to remain in place into next year as part of the government’s plans to address the rising cost of living.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said:

“Dublin is a great, lively city to go out in at night and we have to make sure that it’s also a great city to get home in once that night out has come to an end.”

The minister said this move is “just a taste of the overall transformation” in transport planned for Dublin.