THIS EVENING, MPS in the House of Commons will hold another crucial vote – this time on whether they back a no-deal Brexit.

It comes on the back of the second crushing defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement last night, with MPs voting by 391 to 242 against the deal her government agreed with the EU.

This morning, the UK government published a series of plans related to tariffs that would be introduced on goods that would take effect in the event of a no-deal.

The vote is at 7pm, but there’ll be reaction in throughout the day on both sides of the Irish Sea, and in Washington where Leo Varadkar has travelled for the traditional St Patrick’s Day events.

Follow all the updates with us here…