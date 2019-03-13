This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
4,372 Views 5 Comments
THIS EVENING, MPS in the House of Commons will hold another crucial vote – this time on whether they back a no-deal Brexit.

It comes on the back of the second crushing defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement last night, with MPs voting by 391 to 242 against the deal her government agreed with the EU.

This morning, the UK government published a series of plans related to tariffs that would be introduced on goods that would take effect in the event of a no-deal. 

The vote is at 7pm, but there’ll be reaction in throughout the day on both sides of the Irish Sea, and in Washington where Leo Varadkar has travelled for the traditional St Patrick’s Day events. 

Follow all the updates with us here…

There’s a lot of talk going around about the Malthouse plan today which has the support of a number of May’s ministers, Brexiteers and former remainers… but what is it?

It’s an amendment to the motion that’s being voted on today that is effectively a “managed no deal”. 

Under such proposals, the UK would remain aligned to the EU’s trade laws and rules for a period of two years. 

After that, it would refer to World Trade Organization terms. 

The support for Malthouse among Brexiteers is totally at odds with the EU, which has repeatedly refused the idea of letting the UK leave without a deal but also retaining the benefits of membership for a period.

So how will things progress this evening?

MPs are due to start debating whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal at 3.30pm today.

Theresa May – voice permitting – will begin that debate which will last until 7pm when MPs are due to vote.

Despite the House of Commons so far being unable to really agree on anything, it is widely expected that MPs will vote comprehensively against a no deal.

no deal motion

This was a strange one this morning.

A key blow to any chance of May’s deal getting through yesterday was getting a seal of approval from the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Crucially, he said her new concessions from the EU didn’t materially change the withdrawal agreement.

The BBC’s assistant political editor Norman Smith said this morning that Cox didn’t get to see May’s revised deal until 1am on Tuesday morning.

However, the always sharp Virgin Media News political correspondent Gav Reilly then pointed out that the actual deal had been published several hours before at 10pm Monday on night.

Actually, even Corbyn expressed sympathy for May as she attempted to reply through her strained voice. 

But the sympathy didn’t last long. 

Brexit Source: House of Commons

They had a go at each other for quite a while, but it varied very little.

May did confirm that she would vote against leaving the EU with no deal on 29 March and accused Corbyn of having nothing to offer to the country.

The Labour leader meanwhile, told the prime minister her “deal is dead” and that she must seek to compromise now it was clear her withdrawal agreement would never get through parliament. 

Speaking of the British resolving their own issues, Theresa May arrived at Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon having not yet resolved the issue of her sore throat.

Anyone who watched parliament yesterday would have noted that May very clearly had a sore throat and it sounded even worse today.

But that didn’t stop her being combative as she traded the usual barbs with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. 

Prime Minister's Questions Source: House of Commons/PA Images

Coveney was also pressed by Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane, and was asked to give concrete answers to businesses and farmers in Ireland now a no-deal Brexit looks ever more likely.

Simon Coveney said Ireland has shown a willingness to be flexible and to take into account the political challenges in Westminster. “It hasn’t been enough,” he said, adding that it is now up to the British political system to try to find a way of resolving its own issues.

From midday, Brexit was the topic of debate in both the House of Commons and in the Dáil when leaders questions got under way.

Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin asked about the tariff proposals from the UK government, saying it would be devastating for the Irish economy.

With the Taoiseach in Washington, Tánaiste Simon Coveney acknowledged that tariffs would be ”damaging to businesses, farmers and consumers, whether in Ireland or the UK”.

He added the government will study any proposals carefully.

After the latest crushing defeat for Theresa May last night, the UK government published its plans for trade in the event of a no-deal Brexit early this morning.

It says there will be no new checks or controls on goods moving from Ireland to Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

No import tariffs will apply to such goods in the immediate aftermath of a 29 March exit.

However, tariffs will apply to goods on the way into mainland UK. 

And it is these tariffs on the likes of beef, lamb and poultry that have caused dismay in Ireland. 

Irish Farmers’ Association Joe Healy said the beef industry, in particular, “will not survive the kind of tariffs being talked about”.

“We export over 50% of our beef to the UK.  If this is subject to tariffs, it will be a ‘direct hit’ of almost €800m on the sector,” he said. 

It’s Seán Murray here with you this afternoon and feel free to get in touch by commenting below, emailing sean@thejournal.ie, or tweeting me at @seanmjourno.

First, let’s catch you up with what’s been happening already today…

