UK govt: Tariffs 'will not apply' to goods crossing border from Ireland in no-deal scenario

THE UK GOVERNMENT has announced that there will be no new checks or controls on goods moving from Ireland to Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

No import tariffs will apply to such goods in the immediate aftermath of a 29 March exit.

A statement released this morning said the “unique social, political and economic circumstances of Northern Ireland must be reflected in any arrangements that apply in a no deal scenario”.

“This government is committed to the Belfast Agreement and to do everything in our power to ensure no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“Today we are confirming a strictly unilateral, temporary approach to checks, processes and tariffs in Northern Ireland. This would apply if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 29 March.

“The UK government would not introduce any new checks or controls on goods at the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, including no customs requirements for nearly all goods.

“The UK temporary import tariff announced today would therefore not apply to goods crossing from Ireland into Northern Ireland.

We would only apply a small number of measures strictly necessary to comply with international legal obligations, protect the biosecurity of the island of Ireland, or to avoid the highest risks to Northern Ireland businesses – but these measures would not require checks at the border.

The measures, the statement said, “do not set out the position in respect of tariffs or processes to be applied to goods moving from Northern Ireland to Ireland”.

In order to protect biosecurity on the island of Ireland, the statement said, border inspection posts would be needed to inspect animals and animal products from countries outside the EU entering the North.

No deal vote

The announcement comes as MPs prepare to vote later today on whether the country should leave the EU without a deal in just over two weeks. The House of Commons overwhelmingly rejecting a draft divorce agreement last night.

Last night’s vote came in the wake of last-minute measures announced on Monday night by British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Speaking immediately after the vote, May told MPs that the government would now hold a debate and vote today on whether the UK should leave without a deal.

If a no-deal option is voted down tonight, the government is planning another Commons vote tomorrow on whether or not they want an extension to Article 50. That will only happen in the event that tomorrow’s vote shows support for a deal.

However, May last night warned that “voting against leaving without a deal and for an extension does not solve the problems we face”.

- With reporting from Daragh Brophy