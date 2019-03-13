This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UK govt: Tariffs 'will not apply' to goods crossing border from Ireland in no-deal scenario

Border inspection posts would be needed to inspect animal products coming from outside the EU.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 7:23 AM
1 hour ago 9,791 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4538597
Image: Mariusz Smiejek/dpa via PA Images
Image: Mariusz Smiejek/dpa via PA Images

THE UK GOVERNMENT has announced that there will be no new checks or controls on goods moving from Ireland to Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

No import tariffs will apply to such goods in the immediate aftermath of a 29 March exit. 

A statement released this morning said the “unique social, political and economic circumstances of Northern Ireland must be reflected in any arrangements that apply in a no deal scenario”.

“This government is committed to the Belfast Agreement and to do everything in our power to ensure no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“Today we are confirming a strictly unilateral, temporary approach to checks, processes and tariffs in Northern Ireland. This would apply if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on 29 March.

“The UK government would not introduce any new checks or controls on goods at the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, including no customs requirements for nearly all goods.

“The UK temporary import tariff announced today would therefore not apply to goods crossing from Ireland into Northern Ireland.

We would only apply a small number of measures strictly necessary to comply with international legal obligations, protect the biosecurity of the island of Ireland, or to avoid the highest risks to Northern Ireland businesses – but these measures would not require checks at the border.

The measures, the statement said, “do not set out the position in respect of tariffs or processes to be applied to goods moving from Northern Ireland to Ireland”.

In order to protect biosecurity on the island of Ireland, the statement said, border inspection posts would be needed to inspect animals and animal products from countries outside the EU entering the North. 

No deal vote

The announcement comes as MPs prepare to vote later today on whether the country should leave the EU without a deal in just over two weeks. The House of Commons overwhelmingly rejecting a draft divorce agreement last night. 

Last night’s vote came in the wake of last-minute measures announced on Monday night by British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Related Reads

09.03.19 Explainer: What on earth is going to happen in Westminster next week?
02.03.19 Strict rules banning the 'wrong kind of pallet' could lead to knock-on problems here post-Brexit
18.02.19 Former Real IRA commander: Even cameras on masts would be seen as 'spy posts' in border regions

Speaking immediately after the vote, May told MPs that the government would now hold a debate and vote today on whether the UK should leave without a deal. 

If a no-deal option is voted down tonight, the government is planning another Commons vote tomorrow on whether or not they want an extension to Article 50. That will only happen in the event that tomorrow’s vote shows support for a deal. 

However, May last night warned that “voting against leaving without a deal and for an extension does not solve the problems we face”. 

- With reporting from Daragh Brophy 

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A very heavy heart': Jenny Greene announces departure from 2FM
    123,518  65
    2
    		Theresa May’s ‘improved’ Brexit deal defeated by 149 votes - here’s what happens now
    93,984  106
    3
    		It's a 'no': DUP statement means Brexit deal less likely to pass in House of Commons tonight
    56,167  105
    Fora
    1
    		ComReg has called out Eir over how it modifies contracts
    560  0
    2
    		Voice-control startup SoapBox Labs is working with Microsoft to prove its tech can go global
    28  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 1
    51,216  7
    2
    		FAI announce Declan Rice as winner of 2018 Young Player of the Year award
    43,896  124
    3
    		Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass inspires Juventus' stunning Champions League comeback
    31,915  109
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A bra fitter in a Dublin department store shared some of her horror stories from work with us
    8,916  3
    2
    		Here's why Luke Perry's daughter has had to 'justify' how she grieves for her father
    5,867  0
    3
    		Courteney Cox's daughter performed Chasing Cars with Gary Lightbody, and Insta is impressed
    5,666  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Garda whose driving caused death of pedestrian (75) has nine-month sentence deferred
    Garda whose driving caused death of pedestrian (75) has nine-month sentence deferred
    Sean Quinn 'gambled children's property' which left them faced with 'disastrous consequences', High Court hears
    Childcare court case worries: Families 'cheek-by-jowl' with prisoners, and a huge volume of cases
    IRELAND
    Ireland's front row options improve as Kilcoyne and Ryan drive on
    Ireland's front row options improve as Kilcoyne and Ryan drive on
    'I wasn’t panicking' - Conor Murray unfazed by debate about his Six Nations form
    Big call for Schmidt to make at openside with Leavy offering 'X-factor'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Breakfast meeting between Taoiseach and US Vice President Mike Pence will be open to the media this year
    Breakfast meeting between Taoiseach and US Vice President Mike Pence will be open to the media this year
    Varadkar 'hopes and trusts' House of Commons will now pass Brexit deal after last-minute breakthrough
    Taoiseach heading to Washington DC for annual St Patrick's Day meeting with Donald Trump
    BOEING
    US says 'no basis' to ban Boeing 737 Max jets despite Ireland and rest of EU grounding planes
    US says 'no basis' to ban Boeing 737 Max jets despite Ireland and rest of EU grounding planes
    UK bans all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace following Ethiopia Airlines crash
    Singapore joins list of countries to ban use of 737 Max planes following Ethiopia Airlines crash

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie