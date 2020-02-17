More heavy rain, thunder and spot flooding on the way

MORE THAN 1,000 homes and businesses are still without power after Storm Dennis passed over Ireland.

The ESB has said repair crews are working to reconnect properties as soon as possible. There were around 18,000 premises without electricity at one point yesterday.

A number of wind and rain warnings were in place in recent days with the west of the country worst affected. Gusts of up to 120km/h were recorded at Mace Head in Galway.

The weather is set to remain unsettled during the week.

It is expected to be cold and blustery today with sunny spells and scattered squally showers, and Met Éireann has said there is an ongoing risk of hail and thunder.

A few wintry showers are possible, especially on hills in Connacht and Ulster. Maximum temperatures will range from five to eight degrees Celsius in strong and gusty west to southwest winds.

Further showers are expected overnight, merging to longer spells of rain at times and with a risk of wintry falls on high ground. It will be cold and blustery with minimum temperatures of zero to four degrees.

Tomorrow is due to be another cold and breezy day. Widespread showers or longer spells of rain are expected in the morning.

There will be a mix of bright spells and scattered showers, some wintry with a risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures will range from five to eight degrees but it will feel colder due to the added wind-chill factor.

Heavy rain is also expected on Wednesday, particularly in the west and north with a risk of spot flooding. After a cold start maximum afternoon temperatures will range from seven to 10 degrees in strong southwest winds.