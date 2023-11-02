No Irish citizens to be included in group of evacuees leaving Gaza for Egypt today

IRISH CITIZENS WILL not be included in a group of dual nationals leaving Gaza for Egypt today through the Rafah border crossing.

The Rafah border crossing opened yesterday to allow foreigners and dual nationals to flee the besieged region.

It was the first time Egypt has opened the Rafah crossing since the Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October.

The crossing point will re-open today for foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians.

Seventy-six wounded Palestinians and 335 foreigners or dual-nationals were allowed to cross from the war-torn Gaza Strip for Egypt yesterday but no Irish citizens were included.

Wael Abu Mohsen, spokesman for the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, said in a statement that “100 travellers of foreign nationalities” had crossed into Egypt this morning and that 400 foreign passport holders, as well as 60 wounded patients, were due to cross by the day’s end.

There are around 40 Irish passport holders in Gaza but the Department of Foreign Affairs has not been notified of any of these persons being included in today’s crossing.

Minister for Trade Promotion Dara Calleary today said the Department of Foreign Affairs is “working incredibly hard” to get Irish passport-holders out of Gaza.

He said the department is in regular contact with each of the people on the list of Irish passport holders they are aware of in the region.

Speaking to RTÉ radio, Calleary said: “I have to reiterate if there’s anybody – or anybody that has connections – in Gaza that haven’t registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs, please register.”

He added: “They’re throwing everything at it. It is a very complex situation. It is only today that people are beginning to get out and I think everything is being done to ensure that we get Irish passport holders out.”

Seperately, it’s also been reported by Iran’s Islamic Republican News Agency that an Irish citizen is being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas.

These unconfirmed reports have not been backed by the Department of Foreign Affairs, with Calleary telling RTÉ that he “does not have precise information” on this and that he wasn’t able to confirm these reports.

However, he added: “If the Department and Tánaiste are aware of this, I have absolutely no doubt that they are doing their best to get that person released.

“It’s an appalling situation and I have no doubt that they are throwing everything at it to try to resolve this quickly.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said it does not comment on individual cases.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told reporters in South Korea that he hasn’t been briefed on any reports of an Irish citizen being held hostage by Hamas.

Varadkar is in South Korea on a trade mission.

Varadkar told RTÉ: “The Tánaiste has had a phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

“I was given a read out on that but not that particular detail. That is not to say it is not the case.

He added: “The Tánaiste made a number of phone calls to counterparts in the region to hear their assessment of the situation and explore what could be done.

“I wasn’t on the phone call. I haven’t been briefed on anything in relation to an Irish citizen being kidnapped by Hamas.”

-With additional reporting from Press Association