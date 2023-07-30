No late night pubs and clubs for Christmas party season due to law delay, confirms Taoiseach

THE LICENSING LAW changes that will allow nightclubs to open until 6am and pubs to open until 12.30am will not be ready by Christmas party season this year, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed to The Journal.

“It would not be the case that those laws will be in place for this Christmas,” Varadkar confirmed.

The Government had promised late night pub and club openings would be in operation by this summer, but the legislation has faced significant delays.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee this week acknowledged the public’s frustration at the legislative delay, telling The Journal that she wants to get it completed “as soon as possible”.

When asked for a possible timeline, the Taoiseach said it could now be mid-2024 before the late night licensing rules come into operation.

Summer 2024

“I think it’s unlikely to be the case for Christmas, you know, that would mean getting the legislation published and enacted before Christmas and even when it is enacted, it’s the whole licensing system that has to be gone through… I can say, it would not be the case that those laws will be in place for this Christmas.”

He added:

But I would hope they can be in place for next summer.

Varadkar said he has discussed the matter with Minister McEntee and the Attorney General in the last couple of days.

He said work is ongoing to put some additional resources behind that bill “to get it done, so we can have a later summer next summer”.

McEntee said the bill is “very lengthy”, with 500 heads to the bill. Heads of a bill is a document which sets out the main objectives, headings and provisions of a proposed bill.

Some of the current licensing laws date back to the 19th century, while two-thirds of the laws predate the foundation of the State 101 years ago.

The General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill will lead to “one modern piece of legislation to regulate the sale of alcohol”, said the minister.

The proposed new law will see nightclubs able to avail of the 6am closing time, and can do so seven days a week, if they so wish. Pubs and clubs must remain closed on Christmas Day.

Opening hours for late bars will remain at 2.30am and a new late bar permit will be required.

The idea of later opening hours for nightclubs was first floated by Varadkar back in 2019, when he told The Journal that he believed the laws needed to be reformed and brought more in line with other cities in Europe.