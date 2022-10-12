Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 October 2022
Advertisement

‘No reason’ why anyone in financial hardship should lose power this winter, McGrath says

Minister Michael McGrath told the Dáil ‘sufficient supports’ are in place to protect people.

By Press Association Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 7:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,248 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5891876
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

NOBODY SHOULD LOSE their energy supply this winter due to financial hardship, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said.

McGrath added “sufficient supports” have been put in place by Government to ensure households are not disconnected from their supply.

He made the comments in the Dáil in response to Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane, who said the Government had not done enough to protect those facing electricity disconnections due to rising energy costs.

McGrath said the Government had responded in what he believed is a “very fair and generous way” in the Budget to assist households with rising cost-of-living outgoings.

He said the measures include three €200 electricity credits, an expansion of the fuel allowance, lump payments and an increase in weekly welfare payments.

In addition, McGrath said the pause on disconnections for non-payment had been extended to three months and for vulnerable customers the period had been increased to six months.

The Cork South-Central TD also said the Commission on the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) had directed that all pay-as-you-go energy customers must be placed on the cheapest tariff from 1 December.

“I’ve outlined a whole series of interventions that have been made to assist pay as you go customers,” the minister told the Dáil.

“We acknowledge they are in a different situation, they are in a more vulnerable situation because in the absence of anything else happening, if there credit is gone then the power essentially stops.

“There should be no reason why anyone this winter because of reasons to do with financial hardship loses their power supply.”

He added: “We certainly do not want to see any vulnerable household lose their energy supply this winter.

“We do not believe that that should happen, we believe sufficient supports have been put in place to prevent that from happening.”

Sinn Féin’s social protection spokeswoman told the Dáil some 125,000 energy customers in arrears and that 715 households have already been disconnected in the first part of this year “before we get to the winter period at all”.

“For the vast majority of people they do not receive the fuel allowance so they’re being left extremely vulnerable by the fact that they don’t have supports for energy prices which are increasing,” Kerrane said.

“And they do not have as easy access as Government contend in relation to accessing additional needs payment which are taking between five and eight weeks for decisions.

“If you have a utility bill you can’t wait two months for a decision and for emergency financial assistance.

“I’m speaking specifically about a ban on disconnections for households and those on pre-paid metres, 346,000 households who will take no comfort form your response.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie