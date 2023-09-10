Agriculture minister says renegotiating nitrate limit 'not viable' due to water quality failure

AGRICULTURE MINISTER CHARLIE McConalogue has said there is no guarantee that Ireland will be able to maintain the already controversial incoming nitrate derogation limit of 220 kg per hectare, citing the country’s failure to improve water quality as a key obstacle in negotiations with the EU agriculture commissioner.

Ireland’s nitrates derogation allows farmers to maintain denser herds as long as they take extra steps to protect the environment. The current limit is 250 kg/ha.

Earlier this week, farming groups strongly criticised the planned reduction in the derogation, saying it would create “massive ramifications” for the industry. On Thursday the IFA picketed a meeting held by the minister rather than attending it, calling it a “sham”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week radio programme today, the minister dismissed the possibility of renegotiating the 220 kg limit that was set earlier this week and will come into effect on 1 January, despite farmer’s group IFA urging him to do so.

McConalogue said that given the position the state is in in terms of water quality requirements, a renegotiation of the 220 kg/ha limit was “not viable” at his next in-person meeting with the European agriculture commissioner.

“On the nitrates derogation in particular, we fought hard to get the derogation that we have. The European Commission were looking for lower thresholds than the 220 that we’re now on course for come the first of January,” he told This Week.

“It’s important for me as minister to be straight with farmers in relation to the challenges that we have and to work closely with them. And the situation is now the work in terms of improving our water quality and making sure that come the renegotiation of this derogation at the end of 2025, we’re in a position to maintain it.”

McConalogue said the effort to better Ireland’s negotiating position before 2025 “redoubles now”.

“Because let me be clear, there is no guarantee of us keeping that 220. And only if we’re improving our water quality and continue the very strong work that’s underway, will we be in a position to secure it,” adding that he would work with farmers and representative bodies across the country in that effort.

One of the key criticisms levelled against the minister this week by the IFA has been that he last met with the commissioner via video call and not in person. Speaking on the same programme today, IFA president Tim Cullinane called again for an in person meeting to take place and for the limit to be renegotiated.

“In relation to the point as to whether it was an online meeting or not, I have a very close and strong relationship with the commissioner. I meet him every month in person. I meet him regularly as well online,” McConalogue said.

“The commissioner has been very, very clear on this, that there will be no reopening or statutory amendment to our derogation.”