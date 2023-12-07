There were no fatalities on Irish roads during the first week of December

THERE WERE NO fatalities recorded on Irish roads during the first week of December after a year of a high number of road deaths, gardaí have revealed.

Between 1 and 7 December, 140 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant and around 2,000 fixed charge notices were issued, but no deaths took place.

Comparing to the same period last year, two deaths happened and three in 2019. While An Garda Síochána said they were thankful of the news, they appealed to all road users to stay safe on the roads over the Christmas period.

Nearly 1,800 fixed charge notices were issued for drivers found in excess of the speed limit, 50 for non-compliance with seatbelts and 200 for mobile phone usage during the first week of December.

Of the 140 drivers arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of an intoxicant, 40 of the drivers were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Advertisement

In total, 172 people have died on Irish roads this year, 30 more than this time last year.

An Garda Síochána have urged drivers to be safe over Christmas and the New Year, and have launched the Christmas Road Safety Operation – which will continue until 7am on 4 January.

Last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and relevant ministers discussed the increase in road deaths this year and measures which aim to reduce them.

Varadkar said he has been “disturbed” by recent rise in road deaths, and wants to ensure, with stakeholders, that road users are doing their part to maintain road safety.

An Garda Síochána’s Annual Report 2022‘s said the recent increase in road deaths is “of great concern” to the force.

It added: “All of us involved in road safety must redouble our efforts to save lives, while everyone using the roads must play their part to ensure more families don’t suffer the loss of a loved one.”

Road traffic collisions were also noted as one of the most common causes of occupational injuries in 2022.