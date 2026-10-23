Emer McLysaght: Harry Potter is back, but I won’t be giving J.K. Rowling any more of my money

WILL YOU BE watching the new Harry Potter TV series when it debuts on Christmas Day? J. K. Rowling certainly hopes you will. The Scottish author is heavily involved in the HBO production based on her book series. The Harry Potter universe has made Rowling a billionaire, with the intellectual property and associated merchandise, media and theme parks raking it in.

This week J. K. Rowling published an essay on her website. Not about the new TV show, but concerning her other zone of interest: trans people.

For the past seven or so years, Rowling has been a leading voice in opposition to trans rights. She’s ricocheted between contentious and controversial statements, often in the form of tweets, and softer messaging in the form of concern trolling on issues like trans teens and the safety of women. This new essay is laden with the latter and missing the decrepit and facetious “jokes’ about gender that Rowling and her followers favour. She is on a PR jag, after all.

There are plenty who will boycott the new Harry Potter TV show. Its production has been accompanied by a steady stream of headlines about actors who agreed to take part, talent who turned down the offers, and those, like Nicola Coughlan, who said she “wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot pole”. Support of Rowling’s work, especially by those with a high profile, is seen as implicit support for her views. When Keira Knightley was asked about her choice to voice Professor Umbridge in new audiobook versions of the Harry Potter series, she was criticised for claiming to be unaware of calls to boycott Rowling’s work. Knightley opted for a mealy-mouthed:

“I think we’re all living in a period of time right now where we’re all going to have to figure out how to live together, aren’t we? And we’ve all got very different opinions.

“I hope that we can all find respect.”

And look, I get it, we all have to work. Maybe Keira Knightley needed the audiobook money for a new utility room. Maybe she really, somehow, wasn’t aware of the discourse around Rowling and her views on trans issues.

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Boycott Rowling

I find it easy to boycott Rowling’s work because I was never invested in it in the first place. However, I am tangentially linked to her via my most recent novel, which was published by Bloomsbury. Back in 1996, the London-based publishing house agreed to take on Rowling’s first Harry Potter book in 1996 after she was rejected by 12 others.

While Rowling stopped working with Bloomsbury on new material in 2012, the publishing house still issues the Potter books and can attribute much of its financial success to them. I square away the connection by acknowledging the diversity of Bloomsbury’s publishing catalogue, the talent of the team I’ve been lucky to work with, and the very real fact that I am not in a financial position to turn down such a contract. I need a mortgage, not a utility room.

I’ve watched friends who are parents struggle over allowing their children to discover the Harry Potter books. The way I see it, the books have existed for over 20 years. Many homes have copies on their shelves. Who could deny a child choosing to pick up a book and read? That child will form their own opinions on issues outside the Potter books in their own time. Boycotting at a personal level can look like refusing to buy official merchandise like Harry Potter pyjamas, Halloween costumes, games, toys, Lego sets.

No doubt the TV show will result in a fresh glut of these products on shelves. A portion of everything that’s sold goes into J.K. Rowling’s pocket, and she uses her massive fortune to fund legal efforts and organisations that particularly target transgender women. If you don’t want your money funnelled to her, don’t buy her merch.

In this week’s essay, Rowling claims that trans activism is “elitist”. This, coming from a billionaire who uses her own personal fortune to campaign against a very vulnerable section of society, is just a bit, eh, rich.

Worth the money

About once a month I like to tip into a Marks and Spencer to pick up a few treats. A little salted caramel potato or a prosecco flavoured loaf of bread.

Caught short a few months back, I also picked up a roll of bin bags and was forced to choke back my horror at the check-out upon realising they were SIX EURO. Obviously, they were the best bin bags I’d ever had the pleasure of shaking out.

Such strength of handle, such integrity of seam.

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Well, nobody can afford to be regularly buying six-euro bin bags in this economy, but I’ve decided I’m going to treat myself once or twice a year. I’m worth it!

She’s making a list

Sorry to bring up the C word again, but with Christmas hurtling towards us, my attention is turning once again to the dreaded present list. Every week between now and 25 December I’m going to bring you suggestions for decent gifts for everyone in your life.

For the wannabe chef: Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat by Samin Nosrat. More than just a cookery book, this breaks down all the elements of the perfect dish. It’s beautifully illustrated and works as a great read as well as a collection of recipes. I make the olive oil granola at least once a month.

For a Where’s Wally fan: Wonderbly produce personalised Where’s Wally style books for both adults and children. I got one of these for a little person last year, and it was a huge hit. The shipping was speedy too.

For the swimmer: Anyone who spends a lot of time in the pool or the sea will be eternally grateful for either a lightweight, large travel towel and/or a special mat for your feet. Trust me.