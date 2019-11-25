This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister writes to Grealish asking him to clarify 'apparent ethnic basis' of Nigerian money statement

The Galway West TD singled out Nigeria while raising questions in the Dáil about money being sent out of Ireland.

By Christina Finn Monday 25 Nov 2019, 12:17 PM
6 minutes ago 315 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4905373
The finance minister has written to Grealish and asked him to clarify his remarks.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
The finance minister has written to Grealish and asked him to clarify his remarks.
The finance minister has written to Grealish and asked him to clarify his remarks.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has written to Independent TD Noel Grealish asking him to clarify “the apparent ethnic basis” of his statement on Nigerian remittances. 

The Galway West TD singled out Nigeria while raising questions in the Dáil about money being sent out of Ireland.  

He was accused of engaging in “disgraceful racism” after seeking reassurance from Varadkar that funds being sent in remittance by foreign nationals were not proceeds of crime. 

Grealish told the House that he wanted to bring the Taoiseach’s attention to “the amount of money that is being transferred out of Ireland in personal remittances”.

Quoting figures he said came from the World Bank, Grealish said: “over the past 8 years alone over €10 billion has left this country by way of personal transfers, this is a staggering amount of money.”

The World Bank later clarified that remittance estimates from Ireland to Nigeria are not reliable. 

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also confirmed that from 2010 to 2017, an average of €17 million a year was transferred from Ireland to Nigeria. 

In a letter published on the department’s website this morning, Donohoe outlines how Revenue monitors cash leaving the country. 

“I am disappointed with the apparent ethnic basis of your statements and would welcome any steps that you would be willing to take to clarify on this aspect. It is inappropriate to single out one country in the absence of evidence of wrong-doing,” said the minister. 

Related Reads

14.11.19 World Bank says remittance estimates from Ireland to Nigeria are not reliable
13.11.19 FactCheck: No, €3.5 billion was not sent to Nigeria by people living in Ireland over the past eight years

He also added that had Grealish had questions about the information provided to him on the matter in a parliamentary question, and if he felt the figures were “misleading” then there are procedures in place to “challenge the figures”. 

After outlining all the methods in which Revenue keeps tabs on the money leaving the State, Donohoe said he is “satisfied that the appropriate framework is in place to ensure the money leaving the country comes from legitimate sources and the appropriate level of tax are paid”.

“As I previously indicated, if you have any evidence of any wrongdoing in relation to remittances going to Nigeria or any other country, I strongly advise you to bring it to the attention of An Garda Síochana,” the minister told Grealish, adding that he intended to publish this letter as it is a matter of public interest. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie