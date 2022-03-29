Have you seen Noelle? Gardaí need help to find missing Clare woman

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help finding a missing woman from Ennistymon, County Clare.

Noelle O’Looney, 44, was last seen in the town at 8am on Saturday, 26 March last.

Noelle is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

A spokesperson said: “It’s believed that Noelle may still be in the Clare region and may be travelling in a red/wine coloured Toyota Auris. Gardaí and Noelle’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Advertisement

“Anyone with information on Noelle’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”