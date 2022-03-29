#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 29 March 2022
Advertisement

Have you seen Noelle? Gardaí need help to find missing Clare woman

Noelle O’Looney was last seen in Ennistymon, Co Clare last Saturday.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 10:36 AM
33 minutes ago 1,972 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5723884

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help finding a missing woman from Ennistymon, County Clare. 

Noelle O’Looney, 44, was last seen in the town at 8am on Saturday, 26 March last.

Noelle is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a medium build, shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes.

A spokesperson said: “It’s believed that Noelle may still be in the Clare region and may be travelling in a red/wine coloured Toyota Auris. Gardaí and Noelle’s family are concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone with information on Noelle’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie