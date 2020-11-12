#Open journalism No news is bad news

Complimentary cans of new non-alcoholic Guinness recalled here 'due to the possible presence of mould'

By Sean Murray Thursday 12 Nov 2020, 3:49 PM
58 minutes ago 4,511 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5264411

BATCHES OF THE new non-alcoholic version of Guinness are being recalled in Ireland due to the “possible presence of mould in the products”, the Food Safety Authority has said (FSAI).

In a statement, the FSAI said that the implicated batches have not been sold directly to consumers in Ireland.

However, a small quantity of the batches were made available on a complimentary basis.

Yesterday, Diageo said it was recalling cans of the non-alcoholic stout in Britain amid safety concerns over microbiological contamination.

Guinness 0.0 was launched last month amid much fanfare after a four year development process.

The batches affected by the FSAI recall have best before dates of 8 August 2021, 9 August 2021, 17 August 2021 and 24 August 2021.

The FSAI added that the possible presence of mould “may make the products unsafe to drink”.

