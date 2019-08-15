This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No evidence of violence in death of Nóra Quoirin - Malaysian police

The results of an autopsy indicate that she died of intestinal bleeding caused by extreme stress and hunger.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 7:02 AM
1 hour ago 39,801 Views 43 Comments
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family
Image: Lucie Blackman Trust/Family

MALAYSIAN POLICE HAVE said that the results of an autopsy indicate that there was “no violence, abduction or foul play” involved in the death of Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin.

At a press conference given at Negeri Sembilan Police HQ just before 2pm local time (7am Irish time), the police said that the cause of death was internal bleeding in her intestine which was likely caused by hunger or “extreme stress”.

“For the time being, there is no suspicion of foul play,” state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop, Negeri Sembilan told reporters.

She is believed to have died two to three days after disappearing, he said.

Since her disappearance on Sunday 4 August, hundreds of police and volunteers searched the jungle next to the Dusun resort where the Irish teenager had been staying with her family. On Tuesday, the body of the 15-year-old was found about 2km from the resort.

Her Irish mother Meabh and French father Sebastien paid tribute to their daughter in a statement released through the Lucie Blackman Trust yesterday.

“Nóra is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.”

