Wednesday 14 August, 2019
'She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely' - Nóra Quoirin's family heartbroken by loss

The body of the 15-year-old was found yesterday.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 8:06 AM
1 hour ago 17,900 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4764853
A photo of Nóra issued by the family today.
THE FAMILY OF Irish teenager Nóra Quorin have said she “touched the whole world” and “brought people together”. 

The have family issued a statement through the Lucie Blackman Trust in which they thanked the search teams who spent ten days searching a Malaysian jungle for Nóra.

The body of the 15-year-old was found about 2km from the Dusun resort where she had been staying with her family.

Nóra was the daughter of Irish mother Meabh and French father Sebastien and carried an Irish passport.

The family’s statement was issued in both English and French and paid tribute to the efforts made by search teams. 

More than 350 people were deployed through dense jungle to find the young girl. Officers from Ireland and the UK had also travelled to Malaysia to assist local authorities.

“We would like to thank all the people that have been searching for Nóra and trying their best to find her. We thank the local people here and those far and wide for their prayers and support at this time,” Nóra’s family have said.

Nóra has brought people together, especially from France, Ireland, Britain and Malaysia, united in their love and support for her and her family. She has truly touched the whole world. To all our friends and family at home, we can’t thank you enough for all your love.

“Nóra is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely. The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken.

“We will always love our Nóra.”

A post-mortem on the teenager is being carried out today. 

Rónán Duffy

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

