#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in latest weapons test

The launch came soon after the US pledged to resume diplomacy over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 6:49 AM
17 minutes ago 422 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5578164
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Image: PA Images
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Image: PA Images

NORTH KOREA HAS fired a ballistic missile into the sea in a continuation of its recent weapons tests, the South Korean and Japanese militaries have said.

It came hours after the US reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on the North’s nuclear weapons programme.

The South’s joint chiefs of staff did not immediately say what kind of ballistic missile was fired or how far it flew.

Japan’s coast guard issued a maritime safety advisory to ships but did not immediately know where the weapon landed.

South Korea’s presidential office was planning to hold a national security council meeting to discuss the launch. A strong South Korean response could anger North Korea, which has been accusing Seoul of hypocrisy for criticising the North’s weapons tests while expanding its own conventional military capabilities.

Ending a months-long lull, North Korea has been ramping up its weapons tests since last month while making conditional peace offers to Seoul, reviving a pattern of pressuring South Korea to try to attain what it wants from the United States.

President Joe Biden’s special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, is schedule to hold talks with US allies in Seoul within days over the prospects of reviving talks with North Korea.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearisation steps.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen his nuclear deterrent since his diplomatic fallout with then-President Donald Trump.

His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offers to restart dialogue without preconditions, saying Washington must first abandon its “hostile policy”, a term the North mainly uses to refer to sanctions and US-South Korea military exercises.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But while North Korea is apparently trying to use South Korea’s desire for inter-Korean engagement to extract concessions from Washington, analysts say Seoul has little negotiation room as the Biden administration is intent on maintaining sanctions until the North makes concrete steps toward denuclearisation.

“The US continues to reach out to Pyongyang to restart dialogue. Our intent remains the same. We harbour no hostile intent toward the DPRK and we are open to meeting without preconditions,” Sung Kim told reporters yesterday, referring to the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“Even as we remain open to dialogue, we also have a responsibility to implement the UN Security Council resolutions addressing the DPRK.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie