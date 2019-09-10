This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

North Korea fires projectiles hours after offering talks with US

The US has said it is closely monitoring the situation.

By AFP Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 8:33 AM
7 minutes ago 161 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4802700
President Donald Trump, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June this year.
Image: Young Ho/PA
President Donald Trump, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June this year.
President Donald Trump, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June this year.
Image: Young Ho/PA

NORTH KOREA HAS fired a number of projectiles toward the sea, South Korea’s military said, hours after Pyongyang said it is willing to hold talks with the United States.

Negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been gridlocked since a second summit between the North’s leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump in February ended without a deal.

North Korea twice launched “unidentified projectiles” this morning in an easterly direction that flew approximately 330 kilometres from the Kaechon area in South Pyongan province, according to the South Korean military.

“We urge the North to stop such acts that escalate tensions in the region,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available but these were the latest to be fired since July. Previous launches have been identified as short-range missiles.

“We are aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea,” a senior US official said. “We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region.”

Trump and Kim had agreed to restart working-level talks during an impromptu meeting at the Demilitarised Zone dividing North and South Korea in June, but those talks have yet to begin.

“We have willingness to sit with the US side for comprehensive discussions of the issues we have so far taken up at the time and place to be agreed late in September,” Choe Son Hui, the North’s vice foreign minister, said in a statement yesterday. 

Choe’s comment followed her warning in late August that North Korea’s “expectations of dialogue with the US are gradually disappearing”, after Pyongyang conducted weapons tests to protest joint US-South Korean military exercises.

Asked about the proposal for lower-level talks in September, Trump told reporters: “I have a very good relationship with Chairman Kim. I always say having meetings is a good thing. We’ll see what happens.”

The period suggested by North Korea would correspond with the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Yesterday Choe recalled Kim’s comments that the North would wait until the end of the year for Washington to “quit its current calculation method”.

She repeated Pyongyang’s call for the US to come up with a “calculation method acceptable to us” or risk jeopardising the entire diplomatic process.

When asked by AFP about the latest North Korean offer, a State Department official replied: “We don’t have any meetings to announce at this time.”

- © AFP 2019 with reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie