This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 10 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Politicians in NI to meet tomorrow to discuss plan for any easing of Covid-19 restrictions

This evening, Boris Johnson set out his government’s roadmap for the easing of restrictions.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 10 May 2020, 9:41 PM
26 minutes ago 1,326 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5095565
The Northern Irish Executive will meet tomorrow to discuss its Covid-19 strategy.
Image: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire/PA Images
The Northern Irish Executive will meet tomorrow to discuss its Covid-19 strategy.
The Northern Irish Executive will meet tomorrow to discuss its Covid-19 strategy.
Image: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire/PA Images

POLITICIANS IN NORTHERN Ireland will meet tomorrow to discuss plans for an easing of Covid-19 restrictions, after UK prime minister Boris Johnson set out his own roadmap earlier this evening. 

There is significant discord between the approach of the UK government and the devolved governments of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – with each region rejecting Johnson’s new “stay alert” slogan in favour of the “Stay at home, save lives” message.

Earlier, Johnson announced a “sketch” of what the coming weeks and months might look like in the UK. 

Schools and shops could begin a phased reopening in June, while under the plan at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places could reopen as early as July. 

More immediately, people in the UK will also have more freedom when it comes to exercise from Wednesday, while Johnson also said that from this week anyone who cannot work from home “should be actively encouraged to go to work” but avoid using public transport if possible.

It remains to be seen what exact approach the North will take. 

In a statement today, First Minister Arlene Foster said that Northern Ireland is “not out of the woods yet”. 

 ”It is important that we continue to follow this advice,” she said. 

“As the Executive begins to finalise our plans for recovery, we need to strike the balance between continuing to protect lives and the health service and give people hope for the future,” Foster said.

“The changes that we will introduce will be gradual, proportionate and based on scientific and medical advice and will be taken at the right time and in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland.”

Echoing this, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the decisions the Executive will take in the days and weeks ahead “are some of the biggest we will ever have to make”.

She said: “We know that six weeks into the restrictions, people need some light at the end of the tunnel. We also know that recovery will only happen one step at a time, to do otherwise risks undermining the sacrifices people have already made and increases the risk of a second spike in the future.”

Earlier today, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood told Johnson that the new slogan is “a nonsense”.

Related Reads

10.05.20 Boris Johnson announces 'sketch' for UK's future as the country eases some Covid-19 restrictions
10.05.20 Coronavirus: 12 deaths and 236 new cases in Ireland confirmed

He tweeted: “Just spoke to Boris Johnson about the address he will make tonight. I made it clear that his new ‘Stay Alert’ message is a nonsense. I also stressed the need for a cautious plan to move beyond full lockdown. That plan has to include a proper all Ireland testing and tracing system.”

Northern Ireland’s reproductive rate (R0) – the number of people an infected person infects – is currently at 0.8.

Today, another five Covid-19 deaths were reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said, taking total fatalities to 435.

A further 41 positive cases were also diagnosed, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,119. 

With reporting from Press Association 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie