Thursday 14 January 2021
Minister claims Northern Ireland hospitals and schools facing food shortages in ‘major crisis’

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said the region was facing a ‘major crisis’ over supply chains.

By Press Association Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 12:18 PM
48 minutes ago 8,155 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5324737

2.57495166 Source: PA Images

NORTHERN IRELAND’S HOSPITALS and schools risk running out of food when post-Brexit Irish Sea trade arrangements are fully implemented, a Stormont minister has claimed.

A grace period that limits the level of red tape required to move retail food products from Great Britain to Northern Ireland runs out at the end of March.

Once that exemption expires supermarkets will have to comply with more rigorous animal health certification processes under the terms of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

With depleted supermarket shelves already in evidence in Northern Ireland with the lighter-touch trade controls, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots warned of a “major crisis” once the grace period ends.

“It was made very clear to us by the suppliers to both hospitals and schools that if the current arrangement for supermarkets isn’t extended in a few months’ time that they will not be able to supply our hospitals and schools with food,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show.

“That is a major crisis and I have raised this with (senior Cabinet minister) Michael Gove.

“Seriously, are we going to have a situation where our hospitals and schools are not able to feed the children at school, they’re not able to feed their patients?

“That is an outrageous situation that we in Northern Ireland have been put in as a result of the protocol negotiated between the UK Government and the European Union.”

This morning, LIDL supermarket chain said shelves at its stores in Northern Ireland are fully stocked. 

Under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, the region has remained in the single market for goods. That requires strict health checks on animal-based food products being shipped from Great Britain.

Some products are prohibited from entering Northern Ireland at all under single market rules.

Sausages and other chilled meats, which are on that banned list, have been granted a six-month grace period to enable their import from GB to continue until June using temporary Export Health Certificates.

Northern Ireland also applies EU customs rules at its ports, requiring customs declarations on goods moving from GB.

Poots rejected suggestions his party was partly to blame for the situation, given its support for Brexit and its opposition to the withdrawal deal negotiated by former prime minister Theresa May.

May’s version of Brexit did not include the same economic barriers on GB-NI trade, with the Northern Ireland Protocol later negotiated by her successor Boris Johnson.

Poots insisted those who advocated the protocol, as a means to keep trade flowing freely across the Irish border, should shoulder responsibility for the “unmitigated failure” of the new trading arrangements.

He singled out the Irish Government, Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance Party for criticism.

Senior DUP figures have urged the UK Government to invoke the Article 16 mechanism within the Northern Ireland Protocol to halt its operation.

The Prime Minister has said he will not hesitate to invoke the article if the protocol is causing economic harm, however he has characterised the disruption witnessed since the end of the transition period as “teething problems”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has denied the existence of a new Irish Sea trade border.

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard accused Poots of “talking up a problem”.

“He’s peddling panic needlessly to divert the gaze of angry supporters who are angry at Irish Sea Border,” he tweeted.

Earlier, DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson warned that the disruption risked breaching the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

Donaldson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The protocol is damaging the Northern Ireland economy and if it damages the Northern Ireland economy it actually undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

“And furthermore, that agreement makes clear that Northern Ireland will remain an integral part of the United Kingdom unless the people of Northern Ireland vote otherwise.

“Therefore this breaches a fundamental element of the Good Friday Agreement by increasingly separating Northern Ireland from Great Britain in trading terms – our biggest trading partner, our biggest trading market, and that simply doesn’t help anyone in Northern Ireland.”

Press Association

