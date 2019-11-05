This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Northern Ireland’s police chief appeals for calm during upcoming UK general election

His comments come as officers continue to investigate telephone threats made to Ulster Unionist Party.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 2:31 PM
47 minutes ago 1,409 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4879679
Northern Ireland's police chief Simon Byrne
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Northern Ireland's police chief Simon Byrne
Northern Ireland's police chief Simon Byrne
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

NORTHERN IRELAND’S POLICE chief has appealed for calm during the general glection campaign as he warned that any form of intimidation will not be tolerated.

Simon Byrne, who has appointed a senior commander to oversee any policing operations linked to the campaign, urged respect for the electoral process.

Byrne’s comments come as officers continue to investigate telephone threats made to Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) staff during last week’s political row over whether the party would step aside in the marginal constituency of North Belfast.

The alleged loyalist threats came as the party came under pressure to withdraw from the race to give the DUP a better chance of seeing off a challenge from Sinn Féin.

The DUP strongly condemned the threats.

Byrne said he had not yet seen any detailed evidence that indicated loyalist paramilitaries were trying to influence the election.

The police chief also said there was no intelligence to suggest dissident republicans may attempt to target election centres in the coming weeks.

On the UUP threats, Byrne said the incidents were being investigated.

Right across Northern Ireland, if candidates come forward with evidence where they’ve been intimidated, where they’ve had threats individually, we will investigate that.

“Clearly, we are alive to the general atmosphere as the election takes place,” Byrne said.

“We’ve established a single senior officer now to oversee the sort of senior policing in Northern Ireland throughout the election period,” he said.

“So we can pick up any issues or community tension, or indeed disputes, so that we can respond appropriately within the law respecting obviously that purdah starts and we’ve got to be very careful we’re not seen to favour one party over another.”

Byrne was at the headquarters of the Policing Board in Belfast today to attend the publication of a local policing review carried out last year.

Related Reads

04.11.19 It'll be a head-to-head between the DUP and SF as the SDLP stands aside in Belfast North
02.11.19 Four nations, 650 seats and one elephant in the room: What to expect from the UK election?

Asked whether he had concerns that loyalist paramilitaries were trying to exert influence on the campaign, he said: “We’ve got no evidence at the moment of the detail of that.

We police the day-to-day sort of goings on in Northern Ireland, which, frankly, paramilitary activity from different perspectives is part of that policing challenge.

“We police it, we monitor intelligence and will continue to do that real time throughout the election period.”

On the potential of dissident attacks linked to the election, he added that “there’s no intelligence at the moment about election centres being targeted”.

“As I said, we’ve appointed a senior officer, what we call a gold commander, to take an overview of all the events in Northern Ireland at the moment, so that if there are community tensions or we get intelligence about planned attacks that we can respond appropriately, whether it’s from dissident republicans or indeed from loyalism,” Byrne said.

“We’ve got no intelligence at the moment that the sort of motivation around loyalist crime is changing,” he said.

“We’re keeping sort of an active ear to events, but my appeal is for calm and to respect the electoral process.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie