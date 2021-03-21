One death and 125 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 125 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest update, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said that one more person has died with Covid-19.

Today’s figures bring the total number of cases confirmed in the North to 115,932, while the number of people who have died has reached 2,104.

158 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 are hospitalised in Northern Ireland, with 14 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Hospitals in the North are operating at 96% occupancy today.

Currently, there are eight active outbreaks in care homes in the North.

Yesterday, there were 159 cases and no deaths recorded.

As of 11am this morning, 746,254 vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland including 667,758 first doses and 78,496.

In the Republic, slightly more than 10% of the population have now received at least a first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19, representing 478,725 people.

Additionally, 175,526 second doses have been administered, which means 3.69% of the population are fully inoculated against the virus.