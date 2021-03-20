No deaths and 159 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed a further 159 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the North to 115,807.

No additional deaths have been recorded in the latest update from Northern Ireland’s Department of Health.

Since the first outbreak of Covid-19, 2,103 people have died with the virus in the North.

There are 156 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland today, with 18 in ICU.

Hospitals are at 98% occupancy and there are eight active outbreaks in care homes.

726,290 vaccine doses against Covid-19 have been administered in the North as of yesterday, including 655,581 first doses and 70,709 second doses.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland reported 137 cases and three deaths on the anniversary of the first confirmed Covid-related death in the North.

Minister for Health Robin Swann said that “our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of those who have died”.

“I know I speak for people across Northern Ireland in saying that,” Swann said.

“We can see better days ahead in the battle against hte virus, but we must never forget the pain and loss it has caused. Nor can we ever overlook its capacity to inflict more suffering,” he said.

“We must remain vigilant and keep taking the steps that we know will stop Covid-19 spreading.”