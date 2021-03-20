#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 20 March 2021
Advertisement

No deaths and 159 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Since the first outbreak of Covid-19, 2,103 people have died with the virus in the North.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,262 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5387134
Image: Shutterstock/Min Jing
Image: Shutterstock/Min Jing

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland have confirmed a further 159 cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the North to 115,807.

No additional deaths have been recorded in the latest update from Northern Ireland’s Department of Health.

Since the first outbreak of Covid-19, 2,103 people have died with the virus in the North.

There are 156 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland today, with 18 in ICU.

Hospitals are at 98% occupancy and there are eight active outbreaks in care homes.

726,290 vaccine doses against Covid-19 have been administered in the North as of yesterday, including 655,581 first doses and 70,709 second doses.

Yesterday, Northern Ireland reported 137 cases and three deaths on the anniversary of the first confirmed Covid-related death in the North.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister for Health Robin Swann said that “our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of those who have died”.

“I know I speak for people across Northern Ireland in saying that,” Swann said.

“We can see better days ahead in the battle against hte virus,  but we must never forget the pain and loss it has caused. Nor can we ever overlook its capacity to inflict more suffering,” he said.

“We must remain vigilant and keep taking the steps that we know will stop Covid-19 spreading.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie