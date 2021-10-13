Several people killed in Norway by man armed with bow and arrows

An arrow left in a wall following the attack.

An arrow left in a wall following the attack.

A MAN ARMED with a bow and arrows has been arrested after he killed several people and wounded others in southeastern Norway today.

“We can unfortunately confirm that there are several injured and also unfortunately several killed in this episode,” local police official Oyvind Aas told a news conference.

“The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved.”

The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town centre of Kongsberg, was not yet known.

Police said the suspect had been taken to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen but gave no other details about the man.

“There is no active search for other people,” Aas said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The wounded have been taken to hospital. However the number of wounded, or their condition, were not yet known.