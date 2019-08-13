Norwegian Air to scrap its Ireland to North America flights from 15 September

NORWEGIAN AIR IS scrapping its transatlantic routes between Ireland and North America after it announced that they are not commercially viable.

The airline began operating routes from Dublin, Cork and Shannon to the US east coast in 2017. In total, the airline currently has six routes operating between Ireland and the US and Canada.

These routes will be discontinued from 15 September.

The carrier is one of many airlines affected by the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.

Matthew Wood, SVP long-haul commercial at Norwegian said the airline has been working “tirelessly” since March to minimise the impact on its customers by hiring replacement aircraft to operate between Ireland the North America.

“However, as the return to service date for the 737 MAX remains uncertain, this solution is unsustainable,” Wood said.

Wood said the airline is assisting customers by “ensuring they can still get to their destination by rerouting them onto other Norwegian services”.

Customers will be offered a full refund if they no longer wish to travel.

The airline is engaging with its pilots and cabin crew at its Dublin base, including their respective unions, “to ensure that redundancies remain a last resort”.

Its 80 Dublin-based administrative staff at Norwegian Air International and Norwegian Group’s asset company, Arctic Aviation Assets, will not be affected by the route closures.

Norwegian Air plans to continue its scheduled services from Dublin to Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen as normal.

“We would like to thank Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports in addition to New York Stewart, Providence and Hamilton airports, tourism partners and our colleagues and customers for supporting Norwegian’s transatlantic expansion from Ireland since 2017,” Wood said.