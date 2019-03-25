This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork and Shannon passengers to be bussed to Dublin to catch Norwegian's US flights

Passengers travelling to Providence and Stewart early next month will be affected.

By Adam Daly Monday 25 Mar 2019, 7:15 PM
30 minutes ago 5,309 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4560480
The Norwegian Long Haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Image: Bayne Stanley via PA Images
The Norwegian Long Haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
The Norwegian Long Haul Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Image: Bayne Stanley via PA Images

NORWEGIAN AIRLINES HAS announced that passengers who are due to travel from Cork and Shannon airports to the US early next month will now fly out from Dublin.

The airline confirmed this afternoon its Cork and Shannon passengers travelling in early April to Providence, Rhode Island and Stewart, New York will be transferred by bus to Dublin airport to catch their flight.

Earlier this month, Norwegian announced that it would temporarily operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to operate daily from Dublin Airport to New York Stewart airport after the 737 MAX fleet was suspended from European airspace. 

The flight combines its Dublin to New York and Providence flights, which it says was done to keep cancellations to a minimum. 

In a statement today, the airline said from 31 March onwards it will be operating additional services from Dublin Airport using a Boeing 737-800.

The 737-800 will operate its new Dublin to Toronto’s Hamilton route, four times a week. The aircraft will also be used on flights between Dublin and Providence on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

However, the airline will not be operating from Cork or Shannon airport for a period next month which means passengers already booked during that period will be transferred by bus to Dublin airport. 

Shannon 

From 1 to 10 April, people due to fly out of Shannon to New York and Rhode Island have been transferred to flight D8 1763 on Norwegian’s Dublin to New York (Stewart) service using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Similarly, anyone flying from New York and Providence to Shannon during the same period will fly into Dublin airport. 

Norwegian has said it will provide bus transportation for customers to get from Shannon to Dublin. 

Norwegian has arranged bus transportation, departing at 9.30am, for customers at Shannon Airport to arrive at Dublin Airport Terminal 2 at 12.30pm to meet their flight. Customers travelling on 31 March can also benefit from the bus service. Buses will also meet arriving passengers at Dublin Airport’s coach park at 8.30am for those travelling to Shannon.

Cork 

Passengers booked to fly from Cork to Providence on flight D8 1821 – between 2 and 9 April – have been transferred to flight D8 1823 from Dublin to Providence serviced by a Boeing 737-800.

Likewise, passengers due to fly from Providence to Cork during that same period, have been re-accommodated on flight D8 1822 from Providence to Dublin on the Boeing 737-800.

Norwegian has also arranged for bus transfers between Dublin and Cork airport. 

Norwegian will also arrange a bus service for passengers from Cork Airport to Dublin Airport to meet their onward flight. The bus departs at 9am arriving at Dublin Airport Terminal 2 at 3pm. Customers arriving at Dublin for Cork will be met upon arrival with a bus at the coach park outside Terminal 2 at 8am.

The carrier is one of many airlines affected by the global grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet following the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.

The crash led to the grounding of around 350 Boeing 737 Max jets worldwide, when it was suspected there was a problem with the plane because of the similarities between last week’s accident and October’s Lion Air tragedy.

Norwegian said in a statement that it is currently “working on more permanent measures to operate normal services from 11 April that will minimise inconvenience for customers and will provide updates to customers in due course”.

Norwegian continues to temporarily withhold further sales of all routes operated by the 737 MAX to ensure the airline can meet customer expectations in light of the suspended operations of this aircraft.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		German billionaire family to donate €10 million after discovering Nazi past
    79,079  57
    2
    		'Embarrassing, stupid and sexist': German cycling ad criticised for featuring model in underwear
    69,940  109
    3
    		Coveney says Ireland 'will try to find a way' to bring Lisa Smith home
    57,808  158
    Fora
    1
    		Jobs platform Rezoomo has raised €550,000 as it gears up for a UK launch
    356  0
    2
    		How business coaching is not just for people with 'notions'
    167  0
    3
    		Poll: Is the EU right to ignore America's call for a Huawei ban?
    130  0
    The42
    1
    		Croke Park triple-header next Sunday for football, hurling and camogie league finals
    35,465  38
    2
    		O'Gara ‘ready to sign’ with Les Bleus for World Cup — French report
    27,860  25
    3
    		Galway concern at Canning injury after star forward stretchered off in Déise defeat
    27,719  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    19,649  6
    2
    		So, it turns out Mel B and Geri Halliwell rode during Spice Mania... it's The Dredge
    7,853  2
    3
    		10 ways to introduce this interiors trend into your gaff... and from just €8
    7,665  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    'Put our family at peace': Parents of murdered Willie Maughan make appeal to find his killers
    Man (22) arrested over fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson in Dublin
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    DUBLIN
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Man (40s) arrested after apartment complex and two cars set on fire in north Dublin
    Everything we know about Ireland's new LGBTQ+ music festival Love Sensation
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    FAI
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    McCarthy calls on Irish fans to back the team amid rumours of in-game protests against FAI
    FAI workers call for explanation on Delaney rent payments while they endured pay cuts
    Paschal Donohoe says John Delaney deserves 'due process' - but says funding of new role needs clarity
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Leo Varadkar dragged partner Matt to the Dancing With The Stars final and had the public's sympathy
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie