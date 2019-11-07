RTÉ journalists slam 'short-sighted and ill-judged' cuts after 'packed' union meeting

NATIONAL UNION OF Journalist (NUJ) members at RTÉ have said they will oppose cut-back proposals at the broadcaster which “will only serve to further damage public service broadcasting”.

The national broadcaster revealed details of a plan which will see 200 jobs cut next year as part of a major restructuring plan that will seek to reduce costs by €60 million over three years.

The plans will also see the pay of its top contracted on-air presenters cut by 15%.

RTÉ executives are to take a 10% reduction in pay and the board of RTÉ will “waive its fees”.

As well as a reduction in staff numbers of about 200 next year, other staff-related savings are expected to be found.

At a heavily-attended meeting this afternoon, which is understood to have taken place on the Late Late Show set and was live-streamed on RTÉ’s internal TV system, staff were addressed by Director General of RTÉ Dee Forbes.

Following the “packed meeting”, NUJ members working in RTÉ said that the broadcaster’s proposals “are short-sighted and ill-judged”.

“We believe that even if implemented they would not address the current crisis in public service broadcasting,” NUJ members said in a statement.

They added that staff are “united in their resolve to oppose proposals they believe will only serve to further damage public service broadcasting” and that NUJ members “will not allow staff to be used as the ‘soft touch’ to mask the government’s failure to adequately support public service broadcasting.”

“Staff in RTÉ agreed to pay cuts in 2008,” the NUJ statement said. “Those pay cuts have only just been restored, bringing workers in the organisation back to their pre-2007 pay levels.

‘Costing Jobs’

In a statement last night, RTÉ said that licence fee evasion rates in Ireland are among the highest in Europe and is “costing jobs”.

The station says that between people who evade their TV licence fee and those who just watch RTÉ programming on the RTÉ player, “over €50 million is lost to public broadcasting every year”.

Following the announcement yesterday evening, Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the Dáil that the government was only told of RTÉ’s massive restructuring and cost-cutting measures this morning.

Coveney said that Minister for Communications Richard Bruton received the final report from RTÉ this morning, as “RTÉ weren’t expecting to have to deal with this today”.

“We would have had an idea of the contents, we only received a complete plan this morning,” the Tánaiste said. He said that Minister Bruton met recently with RTÉ.

The government was criticised today by Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary who said that RTÉ “is on life support and you’re offering tea and sympathy”. He asked for detail on what would happen to Raidió na Gaeltachta and TG4, saying that there needed to be support for Irish language services.

He also added that “changing tendering isn’t going to change evasion rates”, and asked the Tánaiste for more detail on how to tackle Ireland’s high evasion rates.

“Good media is dying on the vine while you whistle by the graveyard,” he said.

‘Ordinary Workers’

NUJ members at RTÉ said they “will oppose any attempt to further cut the pay of ordinary workers in RTÉ” and “fight to protect our many low-paid members in RTÉ, as well as those on precarious contracts including bogus self-employed contracts.”

They added they also will oppose any voluntary redundancy proposals from management and said they opposed the sale of the profitable RTÉ Guide – “which we learned only today would include the ‘sale’ of its staff, our members,” the statement said.

“We ask the government to address RTE’s funding crisis as a matter of urgency,” they added. “We as workers are passionately committed to delivering a quality broadcasting service to the Irish public. We work hard for this every day, and will fight to continue to do so.”