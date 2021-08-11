Number of fatalities on Irish roads in first seven months of year down compared with last year

THE NUMBER OF people killed on Ireland’s roads in the first seven months of the year has fallen compared with last year, new figures show.

There were 75 fatalities between January and July, compared with 81 in the same period in 2020 – a drop of 7%.

The data also shows that car traffic volumes in Ireland are now at 87% of July 2019 levels in the Dublin area, and 90% of July 2019 levels in regional locations.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) published its latest Transport Bulletin today.

It captures the impact of the latest Covid-19 restrictions on traffic volumes and the number of journeys taken on public transport.

The bulletin shows that the number of passengers travelling through the main Irish airports in June 2021 was more than three times higher than it was in the same month in 2020, although it was still 92% lower than in June 2019.

The latest figures also reveal that heavy goods vehicles (HGV) traffic volumes were 2% lower in Dublin and 3% lower in regional sites compared with the same week in 2020.

There was a large increase of 36% for clearances of petrol in June 2021 compared with the levels in the same month in 2020, but volumes were still 9% below June 2019.

The number of new cars licensed in July 2021 rose by 4,903 compared with July 2020, and by 1,491 vehicles compared with July 2019.

The bulletin is compiled using data collected by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the Road Safety Authority, the National Transport Authority, Dublin City Council, the Office of the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Transport.

It shows that car traffic volumes have not returned to pre-Covid-19 levels but the gap between the 2021 and 2019 figures is gradually narrowing.

Statistician Nele van der Wielen said: “Today’s figures from the CSO show that car traffic volumes increased over the first seven months of 2021 in line with the gradual lifting of travel restrictions.

“Latest available data for the week beginning 26 July (week 30) show that the volume of private cars in regional locations are 8% higher than in the same week of 2020; however, car traffic volumes are still 10% lower than in week 30 of 2019.”

The bulletin also shows that figures for new cars licensed rose above 2019 levels.

The number of new cars registered for the first time in July 2021 was 20,232 compared with 15,329 in July 2020 and 18,741 in July 2019.

Van der Wielen added: “Covid-19 continues to have a major impact on airport passenger numbers.

“While the number of passengers travelling through the main airports in Ireland in June 2021 was at its highest level since the beginning of the year, the number of passengers travelling through the main airports in June 2021 was still 92% lower than the same month in 2019.”