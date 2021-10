YOU MIGHT HAVE noticed a lot of numbers this week.

Numbers of all different shapes and sizes. Maybe some numbers you hadn’t even seen before.

There were all contained in Budget 2022 – and so, without further ado, let’s test your knowledge of more numbers.

An easy one to start - which digit is this? One Four

Eight Ten What about this numeral? Eleven Twenty-five

Thirty-eight One hundred I've been informed by an editor I need to broaden this quiz out further. What is the third decimal point of pi? Shutterstock 1 7

8 9 Charles Ingram controversially won £1 million with this next one: A number one followed by one hundred zeros is known by what name? Googol Megatron

Gigabit Nanomole The CSO's latest estimate of Ireland's population was made in April 2021 - what was it? Shutterstock 4.53m 4.99m

5.01m 6.01m What phone number replaced 999 in The IT Crowd? 69 69 420 1800 P-L-E-A-S-E-H-E-L-P-T-H-I-S-A-N-E-M-E-R-G-E-N-C-Y

0118 999 888 999 199 123 3 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3 What type of numerals are we looking at here? Shutterstock Western Arabic Eastern Arabic

Ogham Urdu 'Ichi' translates as 'one' in which language? Japanese Cantonese

Mandarin Irish I made you some millionaire's shortbread to enjoy with this next one: what's one million million? Shutterstock A billion A trillion

Quadrillion Quintrillion Are you enjoying that now? Shutterstock Yes, thank you Nicky, you truly are an amazing baker. No, it tastes like a dirty sewer rat. What's the opposite of a prime number? Subprime Natural

Composite Algebraic This fella, Jeremy Harper, holds the Guinness World Record for the highest number counted to out loud. What was it? Johan/YouTube 15 500,000

1,000,000 10,034,204 How many is a baker's dozen? Shutterstock 11 12

13 14 What is e? It is also known as Euler's number (that's a picture of Euler himself there, which probably doesn't help you whatsoever). Wikimedia 2.71828 6.34 (double pi)

-1 That's a matter for Euler and not me. What is 420 divided by 6.08? Shutterstock 66 67

